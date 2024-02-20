2024 WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card, date, start time, news, location, results and information

Who will get the chance to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in Philadelphia this April?
The Elimination Chamber will touch down in Perth, Australia to determine Rollins opponent at WrestleMania, along with who will get to choose for a Women's World championhip title shot, as a select group of wrestlers will enter the metal contraption to determine a winner.
The biggest stars from Raw and SmackDown will take their talents to Australia for one of WWE's most intense and grueling events in the promotion's last pay-per-view of the year before WrestleMania 40. The Elimination Chamber is a massive chain-linked circular steel structure that encloses the ring with four inner enclosures outside each ring corner. Each match begins with two wrestlers in the ring and a wrestler in each of the four chambers which open one at a time after a few minutes. Entrants are eliminated by pinfall or submission.
This year will feature two elimination chamber matches with massive stakes: Rollins' puts up the World Heavyweight championship and a six-woman No. 1 contender match to challenge for Rhea Ripley's Women's World title -- if she can retain it versus Nia Jax. Also on the card is a tag team championship match featuring The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Damian Priest, as the champs defend their belts against New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 edition of Elimination Chamber, including the announced match card. Plus, check out the features and past results of this pay-per-view in recent years.
WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 match card
WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)
Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax
Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 match card
WWE Elimination Chamber kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and WWE Network.
Elimination Chamber match for the United States championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford
Elimination Chamber match for a Raw women's championship match at WrestleMania 39: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella
Mixed tag team match: Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley
Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar
Undisputed WWE universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 results | Recap
Elimination Chamber 2022 marked the WWE's return to Saudi Arabia for its seventh major event in the country, in a series that kicked off with 2018's Greatest Royal Rumble. It was the first time that the Elimination Chamber event took place outside of the United States. The event itself dates back to 2010, with the Elimination Chamber match making its debut at Survivor Series 2002.
The signature match featured Bobby Lashley putting his WWE championship on the line against AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns defended his Universal championship against a returning Goldberg, and Becky Lynch defending her Raw women's championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita.
Kickoff show: Rey Mysterio def. The Miz
Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Goldberg
Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for Raw women's title at WrestleMania 38: Bianca Belair def. Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley
Women's tag team match: Naomi & Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
Falls count anywhere: Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss
Raw women's championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lita
Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship: Brock Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley (c), AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins
WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 results | Full recap
Elimination Chamber 2021 took place inside the WWE Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. There were two Elimination Chamber matches, the first of which was won by Daniel Bryan. He received an immediate WWE Universal championship match against Roman Reigns once the cage lifted. Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE championship in the second Elimination Chamber match of the night, but the evening concluded with The Miz successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win that WWE title.
Money in the Bank cash-in for the WWE championship: The Miz def. Drew McIntyre
Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship: Drew McIntyre (c) def. AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Sheamus
Women's tag team championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) def. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
United States championship: Riddle def. Bobby Lashley and John Morrison
Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Daniel Bryan
Elimination Chamber match for immediate Universal title shot: Daniel Bryan def. Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and King Corbin
Kickoff show: John Morrison def. Elias, Mustafa Ali and Ricochet (Morrison added to United States championship match later in the night)
WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results | Full recap
The 2020 edition of WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view took place on Sunday, March 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The card was headlined by a pair of Elimination Chamber matches -- one to determine who will face Becky Lynch for the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania 36, and the other a six-way match for the SmackDown tag team championships.
Elimination Chamber match to determine No. 1 contender to Becky Lynch's Raw women's championship: Shayna Baszler def. Asuka, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan
3-on-1 handicap match for the Intercontinental championship: Sami Zayn, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Braun Strowman (c)
Raw tag team championships: The Street Profits (c) def. Seth Rollins & Murphy
No disqualification: Aleister Black def. AJ Styles
Elimination Chamber match for the SmackDown tag team championships: The Miz & John Morrison (c) def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, The New Day and The Usos
United States championship: Andrade (c) def. Humberto Carrillo
Singles match: Daniel Bryan def. Drew Gulak
Kickoff show: Viking Raiders def. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 results | Recap
The 2019 edition of WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view took place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Toyota Center in Houston. In addition to the annual men's Elimination Chamber match, which saw five men challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship, the WWE crowned the first holders of their brand new women's tag team championships in a six-team Elimination Chamber match.
Cruiserweight championship: Buddy Murphy (c) def. Akira Tozawa
Elimination Chamber match for the WWE women's tag team championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Riott Squad, Nia Jax & Tamina, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, The IIconics and Carmella & Naomi
SmackDown tag team championships: The Usos def. The Miz & Shane McMahon (c)
Intercontinental championship (handicap match): Finn Balor def. Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush
Raw women's championship: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Ruby Riott
No disqualification: Baron Corbin def. Braun Strowman
Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship: Daniel Bryan (c) def. AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 results
Elimination Chamber to determine No. 1 contender to the Universal championship: Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman, Elias, Finn Balor, John Cena, The Miz & Seth Rollins
WWE Raw women's championship Elimination Chamber match: Alexa Bliss (c) def. Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sasha Banks & Sonya Deville
Singles match: Asuka def. Nia Jax (If Jax had won, she would have clinched a spot in the Raw women's championship match at WrestleMania 34)
Singles match: Matt Hardy def. Bray Wyatt
Raw tag team championships: The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) (c) def. Titus Worldwide (Titus O'Neil & Apollo)
Kickoff show: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel