2024 WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card, date, start time, news, location, results and information

Who will get the chance to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in Philadelphia this April?

The Elimination Chamber will touch down in Perth, Australia to determine Rollins opponent at WrestleMania, along with who will get to choose for a Women's World championhip title shot, as a select group of wrestlers will enter the metal contraption to determine a winner.

The biggest stars from Raw and SmackDown will take their talents to Australia for one of WWE's most intense and grueling events in the promotion's last pay-per-view of the year before WrestleMania 40. The Elimination Chamber is a massive chain-linked circular steel structure that encloses the ring with four inner enclosures outside each ring corner. Each match begins with two wrestlers in the ring and a wrestler in each of the four chambers which open one at a time after a few minutes. Entrants are eliminated by pinfall or submission.

This year will feature two elimination chamber matches with massive stakes: Rollins' puts up the World Heavyweight championship and a six-woman No. 1 contender match to challenge for Rhea Ripley's Women's World title -- if she can retain it versus Nia Jax. Also on the card is a tag team championship match featuring The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Damian Priest, as the champs defend their belts against New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 edition of Elimination Chamber, including the announced match card. Plus, check out the features and past results of this pay-per-view in recent years.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 match card

Rhea Ripley, ESPN's top women's wrestler of 2023, will look to continue her title reign as she faces Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber in Australia. WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

The Elimination Chamber can be an unforgiving experience for those inside. WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 match card

Sami Zayn is out for revenge -- and an upset -- against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber for the universal championship. WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and WWE Network.

Elimination Chamber match for the United States championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford

Elimination Chamber match for a Raw women's championship match at WrestleMania 39: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

Mixed tag team match: Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 results | Recap

Roman Reigns, alongside The Bloodline members The Usos and Paul Heyman, retained his titles the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Elimination Chamber 2022 marked the WWE's return to Saudi Arabia for its seventh major event in the country, in a series that kicked off with 2018's Greatest Royal Rumble. It was the first time that the Elimination Chamber event took place outside of the United States. The event itself dates back to 2010, with the Elimination Chamber match making its debut at Survivor Series 2002.

The signature match featured Bobby Lashley putting his WWE championship on the line against AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns defended his Universal championship against a returning Goldberg, and Becky Lynch defending her Raw women's championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 edition of Elimination Chamber, including the announced match card.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 results | Full recap

The Miz successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and became the WWE champion at Elimination Chamber 2021. WWE

Elimination Chamber 2021 took place inside the WWE Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. There were two Elimination Chamber matches, the first of which was won by Daniel Bryan. He received an immediate WWE Universal championship match against Roman Reigns once the cage lifted. Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE championship in the second Elimination Chamber match of the night, but the evening concluded with The Miz successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win that WWE title.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results | Full recap

Shayna Bazler won the women's Elimination Chamber match to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. WWE

The 2020 edition of WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view took place on Sunday, March 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The card was headlined by a pair of Elimination Chamber matches -- one to determine who will face Becky Lynch for the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania 36, and the other a six-way match for the SmackDown tag team championships.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 results | Recap

Sasha Banks and Bayley won the brand new WWE women's tag team championships at Elimination Chamber. WWE

The 2019 edition of WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view took place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Toyota Center in Houston. In addition to the annual men's Elimination Chamber match, which saw five men challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship, the WWE crowned the first holders of their brand new women's tag team championships in a six-team Elimination Chamber match.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 results