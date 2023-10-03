WWE Fastlane 2023 matches, news, card, date, results, location and information

After taking a year off, Fastlane is back with a new place on WWE's premium live event calendar.
Fastlane returns in 2023, this time in October versus March, with an interesting slate of matchups set for Saturday, October 7 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Three title fights are booked inside the home of the Indiana Pacers, including a main event rematch between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for Rollins' World Heavyweight title.
Also on the card, Iyo Sky will defend her WWE Women's Championship in a Triple threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. In the likely main event, The Judgment Day duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against a tantalizing partnership of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.
Finally, John Cena returns to in-ring action on a pay-per-view as he teams up with LA Knight in a tag team match to face The Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.
Below is the updated match card for Fastlane, with more to be added once announced by WWE. Stay tuned here for the latest news and updates on the upcoming event.
2023 WWE Fastlane match card
Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Tag team match: John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa)
Triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
Six-man tag team match: Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and TBD) vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)
Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso
WWE Fastlane history
WWE Fastlane 2019 | Fastlane recap
The 2019 edition of WWE Fastlane took place on Sunday, March 10 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. It was the final WWE pay-per-view event on the calendar before WrestleMania 35 in New York, and the last big chance to shift the landscape before the biggest show of the year.
Kickoff Show: The New Day (Xavier Woods & Big E) def. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown tag team championships: The Usos (c) def. The Miz & Shane McMahon
SmackDown women's championship: Asuka (c) def. Mandy Rose
2-on-1 handicap match: The Bar def. Kofi Kingston
Raw tag team championships: The Revival (c) def. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and Aleister Black & Ricochet
United States championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Andrade, Rey Mysterio and R-Truth
Women's tag team championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) def. Nia Jax & Tamina
WWE championship: Daniel Bryan (c) def. Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali
Singles match: Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair via DQ (With Lynch's win, she was added into the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania 35)
Triple tag match: The Shield def. Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre
(c) - indicates defending champion
WWE Fastlane 2018 results
The 2018 edition of WWE Fastlane took place on Sunday, March 11 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It was the final WWE pay-per-view event on the calendar before WrestleMania 34 in Las Vegas, and the last big chance to shift the landscape before the biggest show of the year.
Six Pack Challenge for the WWE championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler,,John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn
SmackDown women's championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Ruby Riott
United States championship: Randy Orton def. Bobby Roode (c)
SmackDown tag team championships: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day went to a no contest
Singles match: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev
Tag team match: Carmella & Natalya def. Becky Lynch & Naomi
Kickoff: Tye Dillinger & Breezango def. Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin