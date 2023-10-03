WWE Fastlane 2023 matches, news, card, date, results, location and information

After taking a year off, Fastlane is back with a new place on WWE's premium live event calendar.

Fastlane returns in 2023, this time in October versus March, with an interesting slate of matchups set for Saturday, October 7 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Three title fights are booked inside the home of the Indiana Pacers, including a main event rematch between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for Rollins' World Heavyweight title.

Also on the card, Iyo Sky will defend her WWE Women's Championship in a Triple threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. In the likely main event, The Judgment Day duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against a tantalizing partnership of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Finally, John Cena returns to in-ring action on a pay-per-view as he teams up with LA Knight in a tag team match to face The Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Below is the updated match card for Fastlane, with more to be added once announced by WWE. Stay tuned here for the latest news and updates on the upcoming event.

2023 WWE Fastlane match card

Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Tag team match: John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa)

Triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Six-man tag team match: Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and TBD) vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

WWE Fastlane history

Year Location Main Event 2019 Cleveland, OH Six-man tag match

The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre +2018 Columbus, OH WWE championship:

AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs.

John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn *2017 Milwaukee, WI Universal championship:

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg 2016 Cleveland, OH WWE world heavyweight title No. 1 contender's match:

Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Roman Reigns 2015 Memphis, TN WWE world heavyweight title No. 1 contender's match:

Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Roman Reigns * Raw-exclusive PPV + SmackDown-exclusive PPV

WWE Fastlane 2019 | Fastlane recap

WWE

The 2019 edition of WWE Fastlane took place on Sunday, March 10 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. It was the final WWE pay-per-view event on the calendar before WrestleMania 35 in New York, and the last big chance to shift the landscape before the biggest show of the year.

(c) - indicates defending champion

WWE Fastlane 2018 results

The 2018 edition of WWE Fastlane took place on Sunday, March 11 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It was the final WWE pay-per-view event on the calendar before WrestleMania 34 in Las Vegas, and the last big chance to shift the landscape before the biggest show of the year.