        <
        >

          AEW Profile - Buddy Matthews

          Courtesy of WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Nov 29, 2023, 01:52 PM ET

          Buddy Matthews

          • D.O.B.: Sept. 26, 1988

          • Billed from: Melbourne, Australia

          • Billed height: 5-foot-11

          • Billed weight: 197 pounds

          • Signature moves: Murphy's Law

          • Nickname: "The Best Kept Secret"

          AEW Accolades

          • One-time AEW World Trios Champion (with Brody King and Malakai Black)

          WWE Accolades

          • WWE main roster debut: Feb. 20, 2018

          • One-time Raw tag team champions (with Seth Rollins); won on Jan. 20, 2020 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One-time cruiserweight champion; won on Oct. 6, 2018 (Super Show-Down)

          • One-time NXT tag team champion (with Wesley Blake); won on Jan. 28, 2015 (NXT TV)

          Other Notes

          • Second-longest NXT tag team title reign in history (with Wesley Blake)

          • Signed WWE contract in 2013.