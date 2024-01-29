        <
        >

          WWE profile: Andrade

          Andrade made his return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Jan 29, 2024, 10:18 AM ET

          Andrade

          • D.O.B.: Nov. 3, 1989

          • Billed height: 5-foot-9

          • Billed weight: 210 pounds

          • Billed from: Gomez Palacia, Durango, Mexico

          • Signature moves: Hammerlock DDT

          • Nickname: El Idolo

          WWE Accolades

          • WWE main roster debut: May 15, 2018, returned to WWE after stint with AEW at the 2024 Royal Rumble

          • One-time WWE United States champion; won on Dec. 26, 2019 (WWE Live at MSG)

          • One-time NXT champion; won on Nov. 18, 2017 (NXT TakeOver: War Games)

          AEW Accolades

          • Made his AEW debut on the Jun, 4, 2021 episode of Dynamite

          Other Accomplishments

          • One-time CMLL Universal champion

          • One-time CMLL world tag team champion

          • One-time CMLL world trios champion

          • One-time IWGP Intercontinental champion

          • Had first 5-star match in NXT history (vs. Johnny Gargano, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia)