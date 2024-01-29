WWE profile: Andrade

Andrade
D.O.B.: Nov. 3, 1989
Billed height: 5-foot-9
Billed weight: 210 pounds
Billed from: Gomez Palacia, Durango, Mexico
Signature moves: Hammerlock DDT
Nickname: El Idolo
WWE Accolades
WWE main roster debut: May 15, 2018, returned to WWE after stint with AEW at the 2024 Royal Rumble
One-time WWE United States champion; won on Dec. 26, 2019 (WWE Live at MSG)
One-time NXT champion; won on Nov. 18, 2017 (NXT TakeOver: War Games)
AEW Accolades
Made his AEW debut on the Jun, 4, 2021 episode of Dynamite
Other Accomplishments
One-time CMLL Universal champion
One-time CMLL world tag team champion
One-time CMLL world trios champion
One-time IWGP Intercontinental champion
Had first 5-star match in NXT history (vs. Johnny Gargano, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia)