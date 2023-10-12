WWE Profile - Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio
D.O.B.: Dec. 11, 1974
Billed height: 5-foot-6
Billed weight: 175 pounds
Billed from: San Diego, CA
Signature moves: 619
WWE main roster debut: July 25, 2002
WWE Accolades
Three-time WWE world champion
Three-time United States champion; first win on May 19, 2019 (Money in the Bank); current champion
Two-time Intercontinental champion
One-time SmackDown tag-team champion (with Dominik Mysterio); won on May 16, 2021 (WrestleMania Backlash)
Four-time WWE tag team champion (with Edge, Rob Van Dam, Eddie Guerrero and Batista)
Three-time WWE cruiserweight champion
2006 Royal Rumble winner
Other Accomplishments
Five-time WCW cruiserweight champion
Three-time WCW tag team champion (with Billy Kidman, Konnan and Juventud Guerrera)
Lucha Underground Trios champion
AAA Hall of Fame (2007)
Stories about Rey Mysterio