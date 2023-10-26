        <
          WWE Crown Jewel 2023: News, stories, match card, results, start time and information

          Rey Mysterio will defend his United States championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. WWE
          Oct 26, 2023, 12:45 PM ET

          WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for the second time this year as the 2023 edition of Crown Jewel rolls into Riyadh on Saturday, Nov. 4.

          Four championships are on the line with the headlining main event casting the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on a rising fan favorite in LA Knight.

          Other title fights include Seth "Freaking" Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Logan Paul, and Rhea Ripley will face four title challengers in a Fatal Five-Way match for her Women's World Championship.

          If that's not enough, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest will settle their score in a singles match on the card as well. Will Priest finally cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase?

          Below is a look at the current card booked for Riyadh and the past stories and results of this premium live event. Crown Jewel will stream live on Peacock on Nov. 4, starting at 1 p.m. E.T.

          WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match card

          WWE's next premium live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. E.T./10 a.m. P.T. Here are the current matches booked, with more updates to come soon.

          • World Heavyweight Championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

          • Fatal 5-Way match for the Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

          • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

          • WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

          • Singles match: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

          WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match card

          The 2022 pay-per-view will begin at noon E.T. on Saturday.

          • Undisputed WWE Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Logan Paul

          • Last Woman Standing match for WWE Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley

          • Undisputed WWE tag team championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)

          • Six-man tag team match: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) def. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson).

          • Singles match: Brock Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley

          • Steel cage match: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

          • Singles match: Braun Strowman def. Omos (with MVP)

          WWE Crown Jewel 2021 results | Full recap

          The third edition of WWE Crown Jewel could not occur in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic and was postponed to 2021. This time, the location was Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh. All champions left Saudi Arabia with belts, but big wins by Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods crowned them winners of the Queen's Crown and King of the Ring tournament finals. Here are the key elements you need to know about the event, from the match card to results, news, features, history and more.

          • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Brock Lesnar

          • Queen's Crown final: Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop

          • King of the Ring final: Xavier Woods defeated Finn Bálor

          • WWE Championship: Big E (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

          • WWE SmackDown Women's Championship triple threat match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks

          • WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) defeated AJ Styles and Omos

          • Tag team match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) def. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin)

          • Hell in a Cell match: Edge def. Seth Rollins by pinfall Hell in a Cell match

          • Singles match: Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali

          • No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match: Goldberg def. Bobby Lashley

          WWE Crown Jewel 2019 results | Full recap

          Natalya and Lacey Evans make history in Saudi Arabia

          Natalya defeats Lacey Evans in the first ever women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel.

          WWE Crown Jewel 2019 occurred on Oct. 31 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. It was the second edition of Crown Jewel and the fourth major event that WWE has held in Saudi Arabia.

          The headlining bouts featured standouts from combat sports. Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury defeated Braun Strowman by count-out, while two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez -- who has signed a multiyear contract with WWE -- revisited a UFC rivalry with current WWE champion Brock Lesnar. Here are the key elements you need to know about the event, from the match card to results, news, features, history and more.

          (c) indicates defending champion

          WWE Crown Jewel 2018 results | Full recap

          The first edition of WWE Crown Jewel took place at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Brock Lesnar took home the vacant WWE Universal Championship while AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar defended their respective titles. Here are the key elements you need to know about the event, from the match card to results, news, features, history and more.

          • WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar def. Braun Strowman

          • WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Samoa Joe

          • United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Rusev

          • WWE World Cup Final: Shane McMahon (replacement for The Miz, who was ruled unable to compete) def. Dolph Ziggler

          • WWE World Cup Semifinal: The Miz def, Rey Mysterio

          • WWE World Cup Semifinal: Dolph Ziggler (with Drew McIntyre) def, Seth Rollins

          • WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: Rey Mysterio def. Randy Orton

          • WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: The Miz def. Jeff Hardy

          • WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: Seth Rollins def. Bobby Lashley

          • WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: Dolph Ziggler def. Kurt Angle

          • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) (c) def. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston)

          • Tag team match: D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) def. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)

