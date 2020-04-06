Rob Gronkowski pins Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 title during the second night of WrestleMania 36. (1:19)

Since retiring from the NFL last year, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has kept himself busy -- CBD entrepreneur, NFL analyst for Fox, television-special co-host, music video star, contestant on "The Masked Singer" and game show star.

Now he can add one more line to his résumé: WWE champion. Gronkowski, who was serving as host of the taped two-night WrestleMania studio event that concluded Sunday night, ended up as part of the action and being crowned 24/7 champion.

The WWE 24/7 championship was created in 2019 and frequently changes hands across a variety of WWE platforms. The title has previously been held by several non-wrestlers, including NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and the NBA's Enes Kanter.

Gronkowski, arguably the best tight end in the history of the NFL, announced his retirement in March 2019 after a nine-year career in which he earned three Super Bowl rings and was one of the league's most colorful personalities.

Gronkowski had 10 or more touchdown receptions in five seasons, which is the most by a tight end in NFL history. He played in 16 playoff games, with 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns -- all records for a tight end.

The former Patriot has continued to rule out a return to the NFL someday. But with friend and quarterback Tom Brady moving on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the WWE -- at least for now -- making Gronk a title-holder, a return to football could be even less of a possibility.