While trying to make a TIkTok video, Rob Gronkowski ends up losing his 24/7 championship after getting pinned by R-Truth in his own backyard. (1:01)

After his 58 days of holding gold, Rob Gronkowski's championship reign in the WWE has officially come to an end.

WWE aired a vignette Monday that showed Gronkowski walking into his backyard in Foxborough, Massachusetts. R-Truth, who has been the most prolific holder of the WWE 24/7 title since its inception in May 2019, won the belt for the 36th time by disguising himself as a landscaper and blindsiding Gronkowski for the pin.

The primary attraction of the WWE 24/7 championship is that it is to be defended anywhere, at any time, without warning.

Gronkowski won the 24/7 championship during the broadcast of WrestleMania 36 on April 5. A few weeks later, Gronkowski ended his NFL retirement and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to serving as the host for WrestleMania 36, which took place at the WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, because of changes necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, Gronkowski played an on-screen role at WrestleMania 33, when he jumped into the ring to help his friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.