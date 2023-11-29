AEW Profile: Keith Lee

Keith Lee
D.O.B.: Nov. 8, 1984
Billed height: 6-foot-2
Billed weight: 340 pounds
Billed from: Wichita Falls, TX
Signature moves: Big Bang Catastrophe, Spirit Bomb, Pounce, Grizzly Magnum
WWE main roster debut: Nov. 24, 2019
College: Texas A&M
AEW Accolades
One-time AEW World Tag Team Champion (with Swerve Strickland)
WWE Accolades
One-time NXT champion; won on July 8, 2020 (Great American Bash Night 2)
One-time NXT North American champion; won on Jan. 22, 2020 (NXT TV)
Other Notes
Independent wrestling titles include Pro Wrestling Guerrilla world championship and WWN championship