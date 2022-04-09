Declan McMahon, son of Shane McMahon and grandson of Vince McMahon, will play college football at Indiana

The scion of perhaps the biggest dynasty in professional wrestling is going to be playing college football in the fall.

Declan McMahon, the son of wrestler Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, announced his commitment as a preferred walkon to the Indiana Hoosiers on Twitter. McMahon, primarily a running back who can also play quarterback, played high school football at Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, New York. McMahon also said on Twitter that he visited with Duke and Rutgers over the past few weeks, and said he received offers from Fordham and East Carolina University.

McMahon comes from a notable athletic family. His father, Shane, has been a professional wrestler for over 30 years, while his 76-year-old grandfather Vince most recently gave former NFL punter Pat McAfee a match at WrestleMania 38, pinning him before receiving a stunner from "Stone Cold" Steven Austin, who was wrestling his first WWE match in nearly two decades.

Declan McMahon celebrated his commitment on Twitter, with his proud father Shane also posting a touching tribute to his son.