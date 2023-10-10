WWE superstar profile: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes
D.O.B.: June 30, 1985
Billed from: Atlanta, Georgia
Billed height: 6-foot-2
Billed weight: 220 pounds
Signature moves: Cross Rhodes, Cody Cutter
WWE main roster debut: July 2, 2007
Son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and half-brother of Dustin Rhodes
WWE accomplishments
2023 WWE Royal Rumble winner
7-time tag team champion (with Jey Uso, Goldust [2], Drew McIntyre, Ted DiBiase [2] and Hardcore Holly); current champion
2-time Intercontinental champion
Other accolades
3-time AEW TNT champion
1-time ROH World champion
1-time IWGP United States champion
1-time NWA World Heavyweight champion
One of the hosts of TBS competition show Go-Big Show and starred in Rhodes To the Top on TNT, which documented his journey during his AEW run.
Features on Cody Rhodes: