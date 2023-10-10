        <
        >

          WWE superstar profile: Cody Rhodes

          Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash. WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Oct 10, 2023, 08:44 AM ET

          Cody Rhodes

          • D.O.B.: June 30, 1985

          • Billed from: Atlanta, Georgia

          • Billed height: 6-foot-2

          • Billed weight: 220 pounds

          • Signature moves: Cross Rhodes, Cody Cutter

          • WWE main roster debut: July 2, 2007

          • Son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and half-brother of Dustin Rhodes

          WWE accomplishments

          • 2023 WWE Royal Rumble winner

          • 7-time tag team champion (with Jey Uso, Goldust [2], Drew McIntyre, Ted DiBiase [2] and Hardcore Holly); current champion

          • 2-time Intercontinental champion

          Other accolades

          • 3-time AEW TNT champion

          • 1-time ROH World champion

          • 1-time IWGP United States champion

          • 1-time NWA World Heavyweight champion

          • One of the hosts of TBS competition show Go-Big Show and starred in Rhodes To the Top on TNT, which documented his journey during his AEW run.

          Features on Cody Rhodes: