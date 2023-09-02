WWE Payback 2023: Live results and analysis

The seventh edition of Payback takes place Saturday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (8 p.m. ET, Peacock). Four title fights are on the card, along with two involving the star-studded faction, The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest attempt to put their recent differences aside and bring more titles to the faction as they take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a "Steel City Street Fight" for the undisputed WWE tag team championship.

Fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley will defend her women's world championship against a rising star in Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been building confidence and getting the best of Ripley for a few weeks now, but is it time for her to take the title?

Other matches on the card include a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins defending his world heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura, and Austin Theory attempting to reclaim his United States title from Rey Mysterio.

ESPN's Eddie Maisonet breaks down all the action at Payback.