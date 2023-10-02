Adam Copeland, fka Edge, makes AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023

One of the biggest professional wrestling superstars of all time has joined All Elite Wrestling. Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, has signed with AEW and made his debut on Sunday night at AEW's WrestleDream 2023. He'll be known as the Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland.

"Adam Copeland has officially signed with AEW," President of All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan said on Sunday night. "Something I'm really excited about. Something that's going to really set us apart. ... This is full time. Adan is going to be with us every week. He's a full-time part of the AEW roster."

Copeland, 49, with his established Metalingus song (but had a new intro) came out for the save on Sunday night as Christian Cage, a longtime partner of Copeland WWE, was about to hit Sting with a Con-Chair-To. Copeland entered the ring, took the chair from Christian and after feigning that he would attack Sting, hit Nick Wayne. As Cage rolled out of the ring, Copeland hit Luchasaurus and Wayne with spears. He then shook hands with Darby Allin and Sting.

"Part of coming here is that I wanted to contribute," Copeland said at the post-event media conference. "I wanted to help. I just felt like here I really would be able to do that, to have the opportunity to do that. I look at an entire fresh roster of faces and so many talent that I've never laid hands on before, and that to me, as a person who is driven by challenges, that was the biggest thing. I've never been in a ring with Samoa Joe. I've never stood in the ring with Sting before tonight. After 31 years in the industry that's never happened."

Copeland had done it all in his run with WWE. He was an 11-time world champion, five-time Intercontinental champion, United States champion and 13-time tag team champion. He won the Royal Rumble, the first Money in the Bank match and is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Copeland's incredible WWE career paused for what many, including Copeland, believed was for good in 2011. After sustaining injuries to his neck, he had triple-fusion surgery and it was believed he would never wrestle again. At the 2020 Royal Rumble, he shocked the world with his return. He has spent the past few years in storylines with Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and Judgment Day.

His final match in WWE came on August 18 against Sheamus. After the match, he thanked the fans and said it would most likely be his last time in a WWE ring.

Rumors swirled about his potential landing in AEW, and those rumors were confirmed on Sunday night.

"I felt free. That's just the word. It felt fun...," Copeland said about his appearance on Sunday. "At this stage of my career, that's just special. Thirty-one years in and to feel that way, that's just a gift."