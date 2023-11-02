Ric Flair says there won't be another match for him and tells a story about the night before his WrestleMania match against Shawn Michaels. (2:04)

Ric Flair is back on the professional wrestling scene with AEW as of last week. That doesn't mean the legendary "Nature Boy" is gearing up for one last match. Not that he wouldn't be willing.

"I'm up for it," the 74-year-old Flair told ESPN. "But they won't let that happen."

Flair said he recently signed a deal with AEW, though he is unsure how often he will appear on television and pay-per-view events. AEW announced that Flair's signing with the promotion would be a multiyear deal. In addition to that on-screen contract, Flair's Wooooo! Energy drink is the official energy drink sponsor of AEW. That announcement was made on Thursday. Flair also has his own marijuana product called Ric Flair Drip, a takeoff on the song by rappers Offset and Metro Boomin.

"Ric cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time long ago," AEW CEO Tony Khan said in an announcement. "And now his world-renowned persona and his amazing wrestling mind will be major assets to AEW's programming and our position globally."

In his new role with AEW, Flair has been positioned alongside Sting, his longtime friend and former wrestling rival. Sting (Steve Borden), 64, announced last month that he would be retiring from the ring in March 2024. Flair will be involved in the farewell tour.

Over the last three years with AEW, Sting has pulled off some daredevil-like feats, especially for someone his age. He has jumped off balconies and ladders, and been put through tables. Flair said even if he doesn't have a last match, he would like to take at least "one more bump." Flair said if AEW wants him to go through a table, he would do it.

"You can't be a manager and not take bumps," Flair said. "It just doesn't make sense. You gotta be able to feed and jump in and move around. And I do all that. I train hard, so we'll see. I'm up for anything."

In 2017, Flair suffered a ruptured intestine kidney failure, and he became septic with his body fighting off infection. He suffered from heart failure and infection. Flair was on life support for two weeks, and he told ESPN last year that he was given only a 15% chance of survival. He then had four heart surgeries and had a pacemaker installed in 2018.

Ric Flair signed a multiyear deal to work with AEW on Thursday. AEW

Last year, Flair had what he said at the time would be his last match, a tag team clash with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair passed out multiple times during the match, though he was able to finish it. Flair said he got dehydrated during the match because he didn't drink enough water beforehand.

Other than some risky stunts, Flair has other desires for his time in AEW. He'd like to manage Andrade, who is married to Flair's daughter Charlotte, a WWE star. He would also like to have a "promo battle" in the ring with MJF, the AEW champion and, at 27 years old, the best young wrestler in the world.

"Let's see what you got, kid," Flair said.