WWE Survivor Series: War Games -- Live results and analysis

The final pay-per-view on the WWE calendar will take place this Saturday night in Chicago.

Survivor Series: War Games (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on Peacock) will bridge the the iconic endcap PPV with a callback to a WCW staple with a double-cage match for two marquee bouts on the card. On the women's side, Bianca Belair will team up with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and Becky Lynch to face off against Bayley, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Asuka.

On the men's side, The Judgment Day stable of Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will be joined by Drew McIntyre as they take on Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and the returning Randy Orton.

Also, two titles will be on the line, as Rhea Ripley will put her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Zoey Stark and Gunther defends his Intercontinental championship against The Miz.

ESPN's professional wrestling correspondents Marc Raimondi and Eddie Maisonet break down all of Saturday's action in Chicago.