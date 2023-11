Open Extended Reactions

Shotzi is a professional wrester who is currently signed with WWE. She is a one-time NXT women's tag team champion, formerly known as Shotzi Blackheart.

D.O.B.: March 14, 1992

Billed height: 5-foot-6

Billed from Oakland, California

Signature moves: Diving Senton

WWE main roster debut: July 9, 2021

WWE Accolades

One-time NXT women's tag team champion (with Ember Moon), won on March 10, 2021

NXT Breakout Star of the Year (2020)

