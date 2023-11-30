        <
        >

          WWE Profile: Bronson Reed

          Bronson Reed's finisher is a splash off the top rope called the Tsunami. WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Nov 30, 2023, 11:30 AM ET

          Bronson Reed is a professional wrester who is currently signed with WWE. He defeated Johnny Gargano in a cage match to win the NXT North American championship in 2021.

          Bronson Reed

          • D.O.B.: August 25, 1988

          • Billed height: 6-foot

          • Billed weight: 330 pounds

          • Billed from Black Forest, South Australia

          • Signature moves: Tsunami

          • Nicknames: "Big" Bronson Reed

          • WWE main roster debut: December 19, 2022

          WWE Accolades

          • One-time NXT North American champion, won on May 18, 2021 (NXT TV)

          Other Notes

          • One-time MCW (Melbourne City Wrestling) World Heavyweight champion

          • Debuted for NJPW on November 13, 2021