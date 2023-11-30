WWE Profile: JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh is a professional wrester who is currently signed with WWE. Trained by Finn Balor, McDonagh had been a pivotal part of NXT and when brought up to the main roster, joined Balor in The Judgment Day.
JD McDonagh
D.O.B.: March 15, 1990
Billed height: 5-foot-10
Billed weight: 180 pounds
Billed from Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland
Signature moves: Devil Inside, Ireland's Call
Nicknames: The Irish Ace
WWE main roster debut: May 29, 2023
College: University College Dublin
WWE Accolades
One-time NXT Cruiserweight champion, won on January 25, 2020 (Worlds Collide)
Other Notes
Trained by Finn Balor
One-time Progress Wrestling tag team champion
One-time NWA Ireland Junior Heavyweight champion