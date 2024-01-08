WWE Profile: Kayden Carter

Open Extended Reactions

Kayden Carter is a professional wrestler currently signed with WWE. She has won both the NXT women's tag team titles as well as the WWE women's tag team titles with Katana Chance.

Kayden Carter

D.O.B.: May 20, 1988

Billed height: 5-foot-2

Billed from the Philippine Islands

Signature moves: Highlight Reel

WWE main roster debut: June 5, 2023

WWE Accolades

WWE women's tag team champion (with Katana Chance) ( current champion ), won on December 18, 2023 (RAW)

NXT women's tag team champion (with Katana Chance), won on August 2, 2022 (NXT TV)

Other Notes