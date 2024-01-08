        <
        >

          WWE Profile: Kayden Carter

          Kayden Carter made her WWE main roster debut in June 2023. WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Jan 8, 2024, 10:40 AM ET

          Kayden Carter is a professional wrestler currently signed with WWE. She has won both the NXT women's tag team titles as well as the WWE women's tag team titles with Katana Chance.

          Kayden Carter

          • D.O.B.: May 20, 1988

          • Billed height: 5-foot-2

          • Billed from the Philippine Islands

          • Signature moves: Highlight Reel

          • WWE main roster debut: June 5, 2023

          WWE Accolades

          • WWE women's tag team champion (with Katana Chance) (current champion), won on December 18, 2023 (RAW)

          • NXT women's tag team champion (with Katana Chance), won on August 2, 2022 (NXT TV)

          Other Notes

          • Trained by WWE Hall of Famers, The Dudley Boyz

          • A member of the 2012 NCAA Division II championship basketball team (Shaw University)