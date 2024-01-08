WWE Profile: Kayden Carter

Kayden Carter is a professional wrestler currently signed with WWE. She has won both the NXT women's tag team titles as well as the WWE women's tag team titles with Katana Chance.
Kayden Carter
D.O.B.: May 20, 1988
Billed height: 5-foot-2
Billed from the Philippine Islands
Signature moves: Highlight Reel
WWE main roster debut: June 5, 2023
WWE Accolades
WWE women's tag team champion (with Katana Chance) (current champion), won on December 18, 2023 (RAW)
NXT women's tag team champion (with Katana Chance), won on August 2, 2022 (NXT TV)
Other Notes
Trained by WWE Hall of Famers, The Dudley Boyz
A member of the 2012 NCAA Division II championship basketball team (Shaw University)