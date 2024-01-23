Open Extended Reactions

WWE's flagship weekly program "Raw" will stream live Monday nights on Netflix beginning in January 2025.

The deal, announced Tuesday, is worth in excess of $5 billion over 10 years.

"Raw" originated on USA Network in 1993 before shifting to TNN in 2000. "Raw" returned to USA in 2005 and since 2012, has been a three-hour program.

"SmackDown," which is broadcast on Fox on Friday nights, will shift to USA in October, part of a five-year deal worth approximately $1.4 billion.

As part of WWE's deal with Netflix, the streamer plans to develop scripted television and films from the wrestling promotion's intellectual property.

"In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling," said WWE president Nick Khan. "We believe Netflix, as one of the world's leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw's live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base."

WWE's monthly premium live events are currently streamed on Peacock, part of NBC Universal, USA Network's parent company.

WWE and UFC are part of TKO Group Holdings Inc., a publicly traded company.