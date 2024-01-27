Vince McMahon, who co-founded the modern WWE in 1982, has resigned from his roles as TKO Executive Chairman and from his position on the TKO Board of Directors, he said in a statement provided to ESPN on Friday night.

McMahon, 78, leaves the publicly traded company -- which is also the parent group of the UFC -- following a lawsuit filed Thursday that accuses him of sexual misconduct.

In the lawsuit, Janel Grant, who worked in WWE's legal and talent departments, alleges that McMahon forced her into a sexual relationship in order for her to obtain and keep her job and passed around pornographic pictures and videos of her to other men, including other employees. The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut, where WWE is headquartered, also names WWE and John Laurinaitis, the company's former head of talent relations and general manager, as defendants.

"I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth," McMahon said in the statement. "I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.

"However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately."

According to the lawsuit, McMahon lived in the same building as Grant and in 2019 offered to get her a job at WWE after her parents died. She alleges that he eventually made it clear that one of the requirements of the job was a physical relationship with him and later with Laurinaitis and others.

Over the next few years, McMahon lavished her with gifts including a luxury car, the lawsuit says.

It also alleges that McMahon offered one of his star wrestlers -- a person not named in the lawsuit -- sex with Grant as a perk in 2021.

"WWE benefited financially from the commercial sex act venture orchestrated by McMahon, including by having wrestling talent, such as WWE Superstar, sign new contracts with WWE after McMahon presented Plaintiff as a sexual commodity for their use," the lawsuit states.

Grant's representatives said she wished to go public with her allegations.

"Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized," her attorney, Ann Callis, said in a statement Thursday. "The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon's history of depraved behavior, and it's time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership."

McMahon stepped down as WWE's CEO in 2022 amid an investigation into allegations that match those in the lawsuit.

McMahon was the leader and most recognizable face at WWE for decades. When he purchased what was then the World Wrestling Federation from his father in 1982, wrestling matches took place at small venues and appeared on local cable channels. Now, they are now held in professional sports stadiums and the organization has a sizable overseas following.

Earlier this week, WWE's flagship weekly program "Raw" reached a deal worth more than $5 billion over 10 years to stream on Netflix.

WWE merged in April with the company that runs UFC to create the $21.4 billion sports entertainment company TKO Group Holdings.

"I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors," WWE president Nick Khan told all staff in a memo obtained by ESPN on Friday night. "He will no longer have a role with TKO Group holdings or WWE."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.