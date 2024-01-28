2024 WWE Royal Rumble: Live results and analysis

Open Extended Reactions

60 participants. Two battle royal matches. Two championships up for grabs.

St. Petersberg, Florida will serve as hosts for WWE's first premium live event of the year, as the Royal Rumble touches down at Tropicana Field -- home of the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The obvious marquee bouts are the women's and men's 30-wrestler battle royals, as the winner of each match will earn a guaranteed title shot against a world champion of their choice at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns will put Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a risky fatal four-way match against superstars Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight. Meanwhile, Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens.

ESPN contributors Mike Coppinger, Eddie Maisonet III and Andres Waters break down all the drama from this weekend's WWE pay-per-view.