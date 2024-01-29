Cody Rhodes and Bayley punch their tickets to WrestleMania at a Royal Rumble event filled with surprise returns and shocking eliminations. (4:00)

CM Punk, who competed on WWE television Saturday for the first time in 10 years, announced Monday on "Raw" that he suffered a torn right triceps in the Royal Rumble in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Punk's right arm was bandaged in a sling as he said, "WrestleMania XL, I guess it's not in the cards. ... There's always next year."

One of the top stars in pro wrestling, Punk hoped to headline WrestleMania XL in April in Philadelphia. The 45-year-old was the Royal Rumble runner-up after he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Punk didn't reveal if the injury would require surgery nor a recovery timeline.

"I feel a little bit unlikely," said a teary-eyed Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks. "... My goal and my dream ever since I was a little kid has been to main event WrestleMania, but maybe it's never going to happen. ... It's a bump in the road ... I've overcome adversity many times in the past."

Punk suffered a torn left triceps in September 2022 while competing in AEW and was sidelined nine months following a lengthy rehabilitation.

He was involved in an unscripted backstage altercation at that same 2022 event, and also suffered a broken foot in June 2022.

Punk departed AEW following a second unscripted backstage altercation -- one that took place last August in London. He's a former WWE champion who also competed in the UFC.