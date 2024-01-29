Cody Rhodes and Bayley punch their tickets to WrestleMania at a Royal Rumble event filled with surprise returns and shocking eliminations. (4:00)

Pro wrestling star CM Punk, who competed on WWE television Saturday for the first time in 10 years, suffered a torn triceps in the Royal Rumble in St. Petersburg, Florida, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Punk is expected to address the nature of the injury and a possible timeline for recovery Monday on "Raw."

Punk, 45, was the runner-up after he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes to kick off the Road to WrestleMania. Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, made his return to WWE at November's Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago.

He is in danger of missing WrestleMania XL in April in Philadelphia if he's sidelined for an extended period. A matchup between Punk and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins has been teased on WWE television.

Rollins revealed last month that he suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus but still planned to compete at WrestleMania.

Punk suffered a torn left triceps in September 2022 while competing in AEW and was sidelined nine months following a lengthy rehabilitation. It's unclear whether Saturday's injury was to the same triceps.

He was involved in an unscripted backstage altercation at that same 2022 event, and also suffered a broken foot in June 2022.

Punk departed AEW following a second unscripted backstage altercation -- one that took place last August in London.

One of the biggest stars in wrestling, Punk is a former WWE champion who also competed in the UFC.

