Open Extended Reactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Ole Anderson, a professional wrestler whose tough, no-nonsense style led him to become a founding member of the famed collective known as The Four Horsemen, has died, the WWE said. He was 81.

Anderson's death was disclosed Monday by the wrestling organization's website, which described Anderson's approach in the ring as hard-nosed and his demeanor as gruff.

Anderson gained that reputation early in his career as a tag-team champ, paired with partners billed as relatives, including Arn Anderson. They gained notoriety as the tag team known as The Minnesota Wrecking Crew, the WWE said.

WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Anderson's family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/LmG4sCKu3y — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn't Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You &... pic.twitter.com/bYinfeWhKp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2024

The pair later teamed up in the 1980s with Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard to form The Four Horsemen, led by manager J.J. Dillon in the NWA wrestling organization. They battled some of wrestling's biggest names, including Dusty Rhodes, the Road Warriors, Magnum T.A. and Sting, who later became a member of the foursome.

"The group set a standard of style, attitude and success that has inspired every stable that followed," the WWE said about The Four Horsemen.

Anderson was born Alan Robert Rogowski and he served in the U.S. Army, according to an obituary posted on the website of Carter Funeral Home in Winder, Georgia.