Virgil, Ted DiBiase's bodyguard, dies at age 61

Michael Jones, best known as the on-screen bodyguard for the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase in the late 80s and early 90s, has died, WWE announced Wednesday.

He was 61.

Jones started wrestling professionally in 1985 and the following year linked up with the WWF. In 1987, Jones took on the character that would catapult him into major storylines as the manager of DiBiase, a heel wrestler known for shoving cash into the mouths of opponents who were put to sleep via the "Million Dollar Dream."

Virgil often carried DiBiase's Million Dollar Championship, a title Virgil later won from DiBiase at SummerSlam '91. In 1992, Virgil became a singles wrestler in WWF, known for red-and-white striped pants.

Virgil's final TV appearance in WWF was in July 1994. He reappeared as Vincent in WCW in 1996 as the fifth member of the NWO faction. He departed WCW in 2000, marking the end of his run. He returned to WWE in 2010 for a series of appearances as the bodyguard of Ted DiBiase Jr. Jones also had a short stint in AEW from 2019 to 2020.