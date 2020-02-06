Former Temple star P.J. Walker will be the starting quarterback for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks this season after winning a competition with former Raiders quarterback Connor Cook.

The Roughnecks officially named Walker their starter Wednesday, three days before their season opener against the Los Angeles Wildcats.

The 5-foot-11 Walker played under current Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule at Temple and led the Owls to back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Walker is Temple's all-time leader in virtually every passing statistic, including yards (10,668), touchdowns (74) and completions (830).

"I'm an undersized QB so I'm always going to carry a chip on my shoulder," Walker told the Roughnecks' official website. "I am always going to walk on the field like I am the best player on the field."

Walker won a preseason competition with Cook, a fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2016 who started under center for the Raiders in a postseason game.