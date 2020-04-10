The XFL's chief operating officer, Jeffery Pollock, said Friday that the league is suspending operations and all employees have been laid off, sources told ESPN.

The league had cancelled its regular season on March 12, following similar cancellations and postponements by the NBA, NHL, NCAA, MLS and Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The XFL has suspended all its operations and laid off all its employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alika Jenner/Getty Images

In its first season since its aborted debut in 2001, the XFL completed half of its scheduled 10-week season. It had been slated to conclude April 12 before two weeks of postseason play.

"The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years," the league said in a statement at the time.

Games drew an average attendance of 18,614 fans, garnering the largest crowds in St. Louis (28,541) and Seattle (25,616), while New York (14,875) and Los Angeles (13,124) found more difficulty attracting fans.

Overall, ABC and ESPN networks averaged 2,084,000 viewers per game in Weeks 1-4. Fox networks have averaged 2,019,000 per game. According to the league, all 10 of its broadcast games during that period ranked among television's top 10 shows that week, as did four of the six on cable.

The XFL is owned by Vince McMahon, who also runs the WWE.