          Longtime NFL defensive coordinator Gregg Williams heads XFL's first batch of assistant coach hires

          9:55 AM ET
          • Kevin SeifertESPN Staff Writer
          Former NFL head coach and longtime defensive coordinator Gregg Williams heads the XFL's first batch of assistant coach hires, the league announced Wednesday.

          Williams will serve as the defensive coordinator for head coach Reggie Barlow's team. Williams, a former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns who served a one-year suspension in 2012 for his role in the New Orleans Saints' Bountygate scandal, last coached with the New York Jets in 2020.

          The XFL has not yet announced team names as it continues to work through negotiations with local markets. It has hired seven defensive coordinators and seven offensive coordinators, with two hires left to make for its eight teams. Two of the offensive coordinators -- June Jones and Jonathan Hayes -- served as XFL head coaches during the 2020 season. Other notable names among the coaching staffs include former college head coach and NFL assistant Ron Zook, former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, longtime NFL defensive coordinator Brian Stewart and Hayes' brother, Jay.

          Also included in Wednesday's announcement were directors of player personnel for each team. Under the XFL structure, those directors will collaborate with head coaches on final team personnel decisions. Coaches will have the final say on game-day rosters.

          Four of the directors worked with the XFL in 2020: Randy Mueller, Joey Clinkscales, Dave Boller and Will Lewis. The XFL will begin hosting player showcases this summer. Its regular season will open Feb. 18, 2023, as part of its exclusive broadcast agreement with ESPN and Disney.

          Here are the full team organizations announced Wednesday:

          Head coach: Reggie Barlow

          Personnel: Von Hutchins

          OC / RB: Fred Kaiss

          DC: Gregg Williams

          Head coach: Anthony Becht

          Personnel: Dave Boller

          OC: Bruce Gradkowski

          DC: Nathaniel "Donnie" Abraham

          Head coach: Terrell Buckley

          Personnel: Larry Lee

          OC: Robert Ford

          DC: Tony Carter

          Head coach: Jim Haslett

          Personnel: Randy Mueller

          OC: June Jones

          DC: Ron Zook

          Head coach: Wade Phillips

          Personnel: Marc Lillibridge

          OC: AJ Smith

          DC: Brian Stewart

          Head coach: Bob Stoops

          Personnel: Rick Mueller

          OC: Jonathan Hayes

          DC: Jay Hayes

          Head coach: Hines Ward

          Personnel: Will Lewis

          OC: Jaime Elizondo

          DC: Jim Herrmann

          Head coach: Rod Woodson

          Personnel: Joey Clinkscales

          OC: TBA

          DC: TBA