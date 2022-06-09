Former NFL head coach and longtime defensive coordinator Gregg Williams heads the XFL's first batch of assistant coach hires, the league announced Wednesday.

Williams will serve as the defensive coordinator for head coach Reggie Barlow's team. Williams, a former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns who served a one-year suspension in 2012 for his role in the New Orleans Saints' Bountygate scandal, last coached with the New York Jets in 2020.

The XFL has not yet announced team names as it continues to work through negotiations with local markets. It has hired seven defensive coordinators and seven offensive coordinators, with two hires left to make for its eight teams. Two of the offensive coordinators -- June Jones and Jonathan Hayes -- served as XFL head coaches during the 2020 season. Other notable names among the coaching staffs include former college head coach and NFL assistant Ron Zook, former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, longtime NFL defensive coordinator Brian Stewart and Hayes' brother, Jay.

Also included in Wednesday's announcement were directors of player personnel for each team. Under the XFL structure, those directors will collaborate with head coaches on final team personnel decisions. Coaches will have the final say on game-day rosters.

Four of the directors worked with the XFL in 2020: Randy Mueller, Joey Clinkscales, Dave Boller and Will Lewis. The XFL will begin hosting player showcases this summer. Its regular season will open Feb. 18, 2023, as part of its exclusive broadcast agreement with ESPN and Disney.

Here are the full team organizations announced Wednesday:

Head coach: Reggie Barlow

Personnel: Von Hutchins

OC / RB: Fred Kaiss

DC: Gregg Williams

Head coach: Anthony Becht

Personnel: Dave Boller

OC: Bruce Gradkowski

DC: Nathaniel "Donnie" Abraham

Head coach: Terrell Buckley

Personnel: Larry Lee

OC: Robert Ford

DC: Tony Carter

Head coach: Jim Haslett

Personnel: Randy Mueller

OC: June Jones

DC: Ron Zook

Head coach: Wade Phillips

Personnel: Marc Lillibridge

OC: AJ Smith

DC: Brian Stewart

Head coach: Bob Stoops

Personnel: Rick Mueller

OC: Jonathan Hayes

DC: Jay Hayes

Head coach: Hines Ward

Personnel: Will Lewis

OC: Jaime Elizondo

DC: Jim Herrmann

Head coach: Rod Woodson

Personnel: Joey Clinkscales

OC: TBA

DC: TBA