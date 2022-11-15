The first step of the roster-building process for the 2023 XFL season takes place Tuesday, as 12 quarterbacks will be assigned to the eight XFL teams that will kick off in February. Four more quarterbacks will be added to this list in the coming months.

Fans will recognize a few of the names on this list, including Deondre Francois, who led Florida State to a victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl following the 2016 season. Eric Dungey threw for nearly 10,000 yards in his collegiate career at Syracuse. There's even a former (at least for one game) NFL starter on this list, as Ben DiNucci was the starter for the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 8 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

Here are the quarterbacks for XFL 2023. The XFL will assign the current 12-member quarterback pool to its eight teams on Tuesday during a livestream event starting at 2 p.m. ET from Las Vegas.

Age: 26

College: Syracuse

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 226 pounds

Professional experience: New York Giants (2019, offseason); Cleveland Browns (2019, practice squad); Dallas Renegades (XFL, 2020); Cincinnati Bengals (2021, offseason)

What to know: Dungey played four seasons at Syracuse and threw for 58 touchdown passes over 39 games. He finished his career with the Orange with 9,340 yards passing and was named third-team All-ACC in 2018. He also rushed for 1,993 yards and 38 touchdowns at Syracuse despite battling injuries in each of his first three seasons. He has yet to appear in a professional game.

Age: 22

College: Western Michigan

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

Professional experience: None

What to know: Eleby took over as the full-time starter at Western Michigan in 2020 and threw for 1,715 yards in six games while finishing with an 18-2 touchdown-interception ratio. He built on that success in 2021, this time throwing for 3,277 yards and 26 touchdown passes, which led to him earning second team All-MAC honors. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Age: 26

College: Tennessee/Houston/Central Michigan

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Professional experience: Montreal Alouettes (CFL, 2021, did not dress)

What to know: Dormady was well-traveled during his college career, beginning at Tennessee before transferring to Houston after three seasons with the Vols. He finished his college career with Central Michigan, where he started 10 games in 2019 and threw for 2,312 yards and 14 touchdown passes. He finished his college career with 3,602 yards passing and 21 touchdown passes.

Age: 24

College: Ball State

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 206 pounds

Professional experience: Cincinnati Bengals (2022, waived before season)

What to know: During his redshirt junior season with Ball State in 2019, Plitt threw for 2,918 yards and 24 touchdown passes. He followed that campaign up with 2,164 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, earning him second-team All-MAC honors. In his final season with the Cardinals, he finished with 2,541 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes. He finished his college career with a 68-30 touchdown to interception ratio.

College: Temple/Michigan State

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

Professional experience: None

What to know: Russo took over the starting job at Temple in 2018 and guided the Owls to a 7-3 record while throwing for 2,563 yards and 14 touchdown passes. He followed it up by adding 21 touchdown passes and 2,861 yards in 2019 before only appearing in three games during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. He transferred to Michigan State as a graduate student, where he complete 7 of 9 passes in two games.

Age: 25

College: Pittsburgh/James Madison

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 222 pounds

Professional experience: Dallas Cowboys (2020-21)

What to know: DiNucci threw for 6,823 yards and 51 touchdowns over four seasons at Pittsburgh and James Madison. His best college season came in 2019, when he passed for 3,441 yards and 29 touchdown passes to just six interceptions. He also rushed for 569 yards and seven touchdowns in his final collegiate season. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in three NFL games, including one start.

Age: 28

College: Troy

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 218 pounds

Professional experience: Memphis Express (AAF, 2019),; New York Jets (2019, offseason); Seattle Dragons (XFL, 2020)

What to know: Silvers set the NCAA completion percentage record for freshmen in 2014, when he threw for 1,832 yards and 11 touchdown passes on 70.5% passing. After throwing for 2,375 yards and 20 touchdown passes the next season, he broke the 3,000-yard mark in both his junior and senior seasons. He finished with 71 touchdown passes and 10,677 yards over his four seasons at Troy. He's thrown for 10 touchdown passes over nine games spanning the AAF and XFL.

College: Baylor/NC State

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 213 pounds

Professional experience: None

What to know: McClendon didn't see much action in his four collegiate seasons. He played in 23 games between NC State and Baylor. His best season came in 2018 with the Bears, when he threw for 715 yards and three touchdown passes while also rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a 4-to-7 touchdown to interception ratio.

Age: 25

College: Florida State/Hampton

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Professional experience: Glacier Boyz (FCF, 2021); Blues (TSL, 2021); Bored Ape FC (FCF, 2022)

What to know: Francois' best college season came in 2016 as a freshman, when he threw for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdown passes at Florida State while also rushing for 198 yards and five scores. His performance led to being named the ACC Rookie of the Year. After an injury-shortened 2017, he threw for 2,731 yards and 15 touchdown passes in his final season with the Seminoles in 2018. In his final college season at Hampton in 2019, he passed for 2,522 yards and 26 touchdown passes before multiple seasons in various indoor football leagues.

Age: 26

College: Kansas/Virginia Tech

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 211 pounds

Professional experience: Linemen (TSL, 2021); Chicago Bears (2021)

What to know: Over four collegiate seasons with Kansas and Virginia Tech, Willis threw for 6,152 yards and 45 touchdown passes. He passed for 1,719 yards along with nine touchdown passes in his freshman season with the Jayhawks. His best season came in 2018 with the Hokies, when he threw for 2,716 yards and 24 touchdown passes to only nine interceptions. He also rushed for 354 yards and four touchdowns that season.

Age: 25

College: Louisville/Prairie View A&M

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 228 pounds

Professional experience: None

What to know: Pass played four seasons at Louisville before transferring to Prairie View A&M in his final season. His best season with the Cardinals came in 2018, when he threw for 1,960 yards and eight touchdown passes while rushing for two touchdowns. In his one season with Prairie View A&M he passed for 2,626 yards and 16 touchdown passes. He combined for 39 touchdowns passing and rushing during his five college seasons.

Age: 25

College: Colorado

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

Professional experience: Washington Football Team (2020); Detroit Lions (2021-22, practice squad)

What to know: Montez played four seasons he was at Colorado and finished with 9,710 yards and 63 touchdown passes while completing 62.4% of his passes. He threw for 2,800-plus yards and 17-plus touchdown passes in each of his final three seasons in Boulder. He also rushed for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns during his college career.