It's Week 4 of the XFL season -- already? It's been nearly one month of fun (especially in Houston).
The undefeated Houston Roughnecks continued their hot start, beating the Orlando Guardians 44-16 and improving to 4-0 on the season. The Seattle Sea Dragons improved to 2-2, holding the Brahmas to no touchdowns.
But the big story of the weekend is the 38,310 fans that showed up in St. Louis to root on the Battlehawks for the first time this year. That's an XFL record, and they even treated that crowd to a win! We love to see it.
All XFL games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and are available on the ESPN family of networks (ABC, ESPN and FX).
Houston Roughnecks 44, Orlando Guardians 16
Wade Phillips' Roughnecks (4-0) got off to a quick start scoring 20 unanswered points in the first quarter -- which included a 42-yard fumble return by William Likely. Quarterback Brandon Silvers completed 24 of 30 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Receiver Travell Harris scored a 21-yard touchdown and a 59-yard touchdown. Running back Dejoun Lee added two 1-yard touchdown runs to seal the Roughnecks' fourth win in as many weeks.
The highlight of the Guardians' (0-4) night was a 81-yard touchdown pass from Paxton Lynch to Charleston Rambo.
Jontre Kirklin catches a pass, then slings the ball down the field to Deontay Burnett for the Roughnecks' third touchdown of the game.
Seattle Sea Dragons 15, San Antonio Brahmas 6
It was all the Sea Dragons (2-2) in the second half of Saturday's game. After the lone touchdown pass from Ben DiNucci to Juwan Green in the first half, the Sea Dragons took the lead with a 35-yard field goal and sealed the deal with a 1-yard touchdown run by Morgan Ellison in the fourth quarter.
DiNucci became the first XFL player to throw for 1,000 yards on the season. The Brahmas QB Jack Coan went 20-for-39 and 189 yards with no touchdowns as San Antonio falls to 1-3 on the season.
Morgan Ellison takes a 1-yard touchdown up and over the pile to extend the Sea Dragons' lead.
St. Louis Battlehawks 24, Arlington Renegades 11
The Battlehawks (3-1) put on a show for all 38,310 in attendance for their first home game of the season. Quarterback AJ McCarron completed 20 of 27 passes for 214 yards, two touchdown and one interception.
Darius Shepard scored on a 27-yard pass from McCarron before halftime to take an 11-3 lead. Brian Hill added a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to make the score 17-3. The Renegades (2-2) came back with a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put them within a touchdown but the Battlehawks' Hakeem Butler scored a 25-yard touchdown minutes later to secure St Louis' 24-11 lead.
Renegades QB Kyle Sloter completed 23 for 29 passes for 205 yards but threw three interceptions with no touchdown passes.
A.J. McCarron finds Darrius Shepherd on the 27-yard touchdown as the Battlehawks lead 11-3 vs. the Renegades.
Best plays
Roughnecks get fancy with double pass TD
Ok, so this is cool.
The XFL conceived this rule in 2020 to make the NFL version -- a lateral and then a downfield pass -- a little easier/accessible. The first of the two XFL double passes still has to be completed behind the line of scrimmage. It just doesn't have to go laterally or behind the QB. https://t.co/ZNDCLvnDxn— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) March 12, 2023
Paxton Lynch connects with Charleston Rambo for 81-yard TD
And there he goes...
Paxton Lynch finds Charleston Rambo open for the 81-yard Guardians touchdown.
Travell Harris' second TD is a 59-yard catch
Two touchdowns? No problem.
Travell Harris hauls in the nice catch in the fourth quarter for the Roughnecks.
Hakeem Butler reels in impressive TD for Battlehawks
Big crowd, big performances.
A.J. McCarron finds Hakeem Butler for the 25-yard touchdown as the Battlehawks lead 24-11.
Top tweets
St. Louis is an XFL city
NBA star and St. Louis native also thinks so.
Facts!! https://t.co/nyR2uFToZY— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 12, 2023
4-0
Wade Phillips is as hyped as possible following a big win.
COACH WADE TURN US UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/itjJuD7bic— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) March 12, 2023
Emoji wars
The Sea Dragons asking the important pre-game questions...
But when did we become SUSHI 🍣— Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) March 11, 2023
I think we need a ruling from @DeanBlandino on if a Sea Dragon is considered a fish? #AreThereFlyingFish https://t.co/LgSbTl2OoN
Quotes
Honoring late football coach Mike Leach
Wade Phillips and Brandon Silvers on the first double forward pass in XFL history.
Wade Phillips & @BSilvers_1 on the first double forward pass in @XFL2023 history that went for a long TD— Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) March 12, 2023
"We called that the Mike Leach play."
🏴☠️ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QEdHPpu1GH
Mother Hawk speaks
Super fan Lois Linton shares her thoughts on the return of the Battlehawks.
Mother Hawk on what it means to have football back in St. Louis 🏈@XFL2023 | @XFLBattlehawks pic.twitter.com/Bfw4t1ndE4— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 12, 2023
'Let's Gaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaooo'
Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin threw for a TD, and then caught a TD ... and this was his reaction.
Jontre Kirklin was HYPE after throwing for a TD then catching a TD 😤@XFLRoughnecks | @XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/wDjP0iFF5v— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 12, 2023