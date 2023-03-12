De'Veon Smith punches it in for the Battlehawks touchdown and throws to Sal Cannella on the 2-point conversion as the Renegades cut it to 17-11. (0:44)

De'Veon Smith does it all on Renegades TD (0:44)

It's Week 4 of the XFL season -- already? It's been nearly one month of fun (especially in Houston).

The undefeated Houston Roughnecks continued their hot start, beating the Orlando Guardians 44-16 and improving to 4-0 on the season. The Seattle Sea Dragons improved to 2-2, holding the Brahmas to no touchdowns.

But the big story of the weekend is the 38,310 fans that showed up in St. Louis to root on the Battlehawks for the first time this year. That's an XFL record, and they even treated that crowd to a win! We love to see it.

All XFL games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and are available on the ESPN family of networks (ABC, ESPN and FX).

Jump to:

Recaps | Best plays

Tweets | Quotes

This weekend's games

Wade Phillips' Roughnecks (4-0) got off to a quick start scoring 20 unanswered points in the first quarter -- which included a 42-yard fumble return by William Likely. Quarterback Brandon Silvers completed 24 of 30 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Receiver Travell Harris scored a 21-yard touchdown and a 59-yard touchdown. Running back Dejoun Lee added two 1-yard touchdown runs to seal the Roughnecks' fourth win in as many weeks.

The highlight of the Guardians' (0-4) night was a 81-yard touchdown pass from Paxton Lynch to Charleston Rambo.

play 0:40 Roughnecks get fancy with double pass TD Jontre Kirklin catches a pass, then slings the ball down the field to Deontay Burnett for the Roughnecks' third touchdown of the game.

It was all the Sea Dragons (2-2) in the second half of Saturday's game. After the lone touchdown pass from Ben DiNucci to Juwan Green in the first half, the Sea Dragons took the lead with a 35-yard field goal and sealed the deal with a 1-yard touchdown run by Morgan Ellison in the fourth quarter.

DiNucci became the first XFL player to throw for 1,000 yards on the season. The Brahmas QB Jack Coan went 20-for-39 and 189 yards with no touchdowns as San Antonio falls to 1-3 on the season.

play 0:25 Sea Dragons boost lead late with rushing TD Morgan Ellison takes a 1-yard touchdown up and over the pile to extend the Sea Dragons' lead.

The Battlehawks (3-1) put on a show for all 38,310 in attendance for their first home game of the season. Quarterback AJ McCarron completed 20 of 27 passes for 214 yards, two touchdown and one interception.

Darius Shepard scored on a 27-yard pass from McCarron before halftime to take an 11-3 lead. Brian Hill added a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to make the score 17-3. The Renegades (2-2) came back with a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put them within a touchdown but the Battlehawks' Hakeem Butler scored a 25-yard touchdown minutes later to secure St Louis' 24-11 lead.

Renegades QB Kyle Sloter completed 23 for 29 passes for 205 yards but threw three interceptions with no touchdown passes.

play 1:00 A.J. McCarron finds Darrius Shepherd for a Battlehawks TD A.J. McCarron finds Darrius Shepherd on the 27-yard touchdown as the Battlehawks lead 11-3 vs. the Renegades.

Best plays

Roughnecks get fancy with double pass TD

Ok, so this is cool.

The XFL conceived this rule in 2020 to make the NFL version -- a lateral and then a downfield pass -- a little easier/accessible. The first of the two XFL double passes still has to be completed behind the line of scrimmage. It just doesn't have to go laterally or behind the QB. https://t.co/ZNDCLvnDxn — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) March 12, 2023

Paxton Lynch connects with Charleston Rambo for 81-yard TD

And there he goes...

play 0:50 Paxton Lynch connects with Charleston Rambo for 81-yard TD Paxton Lynch finds Charleston Rambo open for the 81-yard Guardians touchdown.

Travell Harris' second TD is a 59-yard catch

Two touchdowns? No problem.

play 0:40 Travell Harris' second TD is a 59-yard catch Travell Harris hauls in the nice catch in the fourth quarter for the Roughnecks.

Hakeem Butler reels in impressive TD for Battlehawks

Big crowd, big performances.

play 0:48 Hakeem Butler reels in impressive TD for Battlehawks A.J. McCarron finds Hakeem Butler for the 25-yard touchdown as the Battlehawks lead 24-11.

Top tweets

St. Louis is an XFL city

NBA star and St. Louis native also thinks so.

4-0

Wade Phillips is as hyped as possible following a big win.

COACH WADE TURN US UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/itjJuD7bic — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) March 12, 2023

Emoji wars

The Sea Dragons asking the important pre-game questions...

But when did we become SUSHI 🍣



I think we need a ruling from @DeanBlandino on if a Sea Dragon is considered a fish? #AreThereFlyingFish https://t.co/LgSbTl2OoN — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) March 11, 2023

Quotes

Honoring late football coach Mike Leach

Wade Phillips and Brandon Silvers on the first double forward pass in XFL history.

Wade Phillips & @BSilvers_1 on the first double forward pass in @XFL2023 history that went for a long TD



"We called that the Mike Leach play."



🏴‍☠️ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QEdHPpu1GH — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) March 12, 2023

Mother Hawk speaks

Super fan Lois Linton shares her thoughts on the return of the Battlehawks.

Mother Hawk on what it means to have football back in St. Louis 🏈@XFL2023 | @XFLBattlehawks pic.twitter.com/Bfw4t1ndE4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 12, 2023

'Let's Gaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaooo'

Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin threw for a TD, and then caught a TD ... and this was his reaction.