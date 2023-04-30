        <
          XFL semifinals: Highlights, game recaps, top players, news

          Luis Perez throws 3 TD passes as Renegades reach championship game (1:21)

          The Renegades get off to a quick start and never look back in a 26-11 win over the Roughnecks in the South Division Championship. (1:21)

          9:57 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The first edition of the new XFL playoffs is officially underway and features two marquee matchups as the league wraps up the inaugural season.

          In one corner we had the Wade Phillips-led Houston Roughnecks, who finished the regular season 7-3 and in first place in the South Division, against the Arlington Renegades, who are coached by Bob Stoops. Prior to the teams' meeting on Saturday, the coaching duo was recently honored by the state of Texas for success on the gridiron and helping the XFL get a foothold in the state.

          In the other corner, the 9-1 D.C. Defenders host the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday afternoon. The Defenders' lone loss came in Week 7, and they ride a three-game win streak into the matchup with the Sea Dragons. Two of D.C.'s wins came against Seattle this season, but the last matchup between the teams was only a one-point victory for the Defenders that came down to the final minute.

          Here are all the highlights from Saturday night's semifinal.

          Jump to: Recaps | Best plays
          Tweets| Quotes

          This weekend's games

          Arlington Renegades 26, Houston Roughnecks 11

          The Renegades took control early in the XFL's opening semifinal. Quarterback Luis Perez could not be stopped as he threw for three touchdowns and 194 yards in the first half. His favorite target, JaVonta Payton, caught four passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns as Arlington raced out to a 23-8 lead at halftime.

          The second half was a defensive battle as only the Roughnecks could get on the board in the third quarter with a field goal. The Renegades' offense didn't find the same success in the second half as the first, but their 15-point halftime lead was more than enough as they advanced to the XFL championship game on May 13.

          A late fourth-quarter interception by De'Vante Bausby set up the Arlington offense to burn clock, and a one-handed catch by Lujuan Winningham sealed the victory for the 7.5-point underdogs.

          Perez finished with 289 yards passing while De'Veon Smith added 94 rushing yards in the win. Arlington moves on to face the winner of the Seattle-D.C. semifinal.

          Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders

          Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

          What to expect from the North Division semifinal.

          Best plays

          That makes it three for Luis Perez in the first half.

          Luis Perez finds Brandon Arconado for his 3rd TD pass of the 1st half

          Luis Perez completes his third touchdown pass of the first half to extend the Renegades' lead.

          Airing it out for an early two-score advantage.

          Luis Perez and JaVonta Payton connect again for a 59-yard TD

          The Renegades take a 14-0 advantage over the Roughnecks thanks to another connection between QB Luis Perez and WR JaVonta Payton.

          Legs and the arm.

          Luis Perez scrambles and throws a 14-yard TD pass to JaVonta Payton

          The Renegades score the opening touchdown of the game after a connection between QB Luis Perez and WR JaVonta Payton.

