Arlington coach Bob Stoops talks about how the Renegades' offense is clicking since trading for QB Luis Perez. (1:39)

The 2023 XFL season has reached its pinnacle -- the XFL Championship Game. After 10 weeks of the regular season and a round of semifinal playoff games, two teams have made it to the end.

The D.C. Defenders (9-1) will take on the Arlington Renegades (4-6) at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday. Catch all the XFL action at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN+. The winner will take home the XFL Championship Trophy -- which features a prominent gold "X".

The Renegades outplayed the South Division winners -- the Houston Roughnecks -- while the Defenders ousted the Seattle Sea Dragons in the North Division semifinal.

The last time these two championship contenders faced off was last month when the Defenders edged the Renegades 28-26.

To prepare for the big game, check out "Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream," an all-access series that follows XFL players and coaches competing for a championship. Led by co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the "X" in XFL is said to embody the intersection where dreams meet opportunity. Episodes are available on ESPN+.