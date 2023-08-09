Balls
Scoring Summary

WSH
PHI
123456789RHE
00000000-000
31110010-780

Inning

WSHPHI
1stHarper doubled to center, Bohm scored.01
1stCastellanos homered to center (413 feet), Harper scored.03
2ndWilson homered to left center (429 feet).04
3rdCastellanos homered to right center (365 feet).05
4thRojas reached on infield single to third, Wilson scored.06
7thBohm singled to center, Wilson scored, Turner to third.07

Injury Report

Washington Nationals
Name, PosStatusDATE
Mason Thompson
RP		15-day ILAug 5
Tanner Rainey
RP		60-day ILAug 7
Elijah Green
OF		day-to-dayAug 7
Philadelphia Phillies
Name, PosStatusDATE
Brandon Marsh
CF		10-day ILAug 6
Kendall Logan Simmons
SS		day-to-dayAug 6
Jose Alvarado
RP		15-day ILAug 8
Cristian Pache
LF		10-day ILAug 8