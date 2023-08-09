PITCH COUNT: 8|ON DECK: W. Wilson
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|.243
A. Bohm3B
|1-4
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|1-4
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|2-4
|2
|2
|3
|.277
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|.220
Today's at BatsFull Player Profile
|1-1
|3
|1
|1
|1.000
E. SosaSS
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
J. RojasCF
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|.321
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Stats
Walks Issued
WSH
2
4
PHI
Stolen Bases
WSH
0
1
PHI
Strikeouts Thrown
WSH
9
4
PHI
Total Bases
WSH
0
18
PHI
Game Information
Citizens Bank Park
6:40 PM, August 9, 2023
Line: PHI -180
Over/Under: 9
Capacity: 42,901
- Umpires:
- Home Plate Umpire - Brennan Miller
- First Base Umpire - Tripp Gibson
- Second Base Umpire - Jordan Baker
- Third Base Umpire - Derek Thomas
Balls
Strikes
Outs
.600
.000
.125
.333
.333
.269
.286
.233
.071
1
ON BASE:1B: Base empty2B: Base empty3B: Base empty
1
foul ball
Four-seam FB93 MPH
Scoring Summary
Inning
|WSH
|PHI
|1st
|Harper doubled to center, Bohm scored.
|0
|1
|1st
|Castellanos homered to center (413 feet), Harper scored.
|0
|3
|2nd
|Wilson homered to left center (429 feet).
|0
|4
|3rd
|Castellanos homered to right center (365 feet).
|0
|5
|4th
|Rojas reached on infield single to third, Wilson scored.
|0
|6
|7th
|Bohm singled to center, Wilson scored, Turner to third.
|0
|7
Injury Report
Washington Nationals
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|15-day IL
|Aug 5
|60-day IL
|Aug 7
|day-to-day
|Aug 7
Philadelphia Phillies
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|10-day IL
|Aug 6
|day-to-day
|Aug 6
|15-day IL
|Aug 8
|10-day IL
|Aug 8
Series tied 1-1
2023 National League East Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|71
|40
|.640
|-
|W1
|Philadelphia
|62
|52
|.544
|10.5
|L1
|Miami
|60
|56
|.517
|13.5
|W2
|New York
|51
|62
|.451
|21
|L1
|Washington
|50
|64
|.439
|22.5
|W1
MLB News
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez's MRI comes back clean; IL stint not likely
Dodgers DH J.D. Martinez isn't expected to go on the injured list, but it's unlikely he'll return to the lineup until at least Saturday, according to manager Dave Roberts.
Giants put AJ Pollock on 10-day IL with oblique strain
The Giants put outfielder AJ Pollock on the 10-day injured list Wednesday after he was injured in their loss to the Angels the previous night.