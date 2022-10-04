Customize ESPN
ESPN Sites
ESPN Apps
Ranking the 10 best rookies who will play in the MLB postseason
From what they do best to their projected playoff roles, here's what you need to know about a group of first-year stars set to shine in the postseason.
TOP HEADLINES
- White Sox's La Russa steps down due to health
- Severino tosses 7 innings of no-hit ball for Yanks
- Pujols stays on roll with career homer No. 703
- Showalter: No Marte for Mets' final three games
'HE JUST KEEPS SHAKING HIS HEAD NO'
Severino not thrilled with Boone after being pulled from no-no through 7
MONDAY'S BEST HITS
Albert Pujols stays red-hot with 703rd career homer
Giancarlo Stanton absolutely unloads on 457-foot homer
MLB SCOREBOARD
MONDAY'S GAMES
CANDIDATES TO CONSIDER
The top candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager
There will be a change in the dugout on the Southside. Here are the best fits for the job.
CLOSING IN ON OCTOBER
MLB playoff tracker: Who can clinch next, key series and current playoff bracket
The race to reach October is on. Here's the latest on which teams will be playing in the postseason.
Wait, MLB tiebreaker games are gone? Here's what the rule change means for this season
Game 163 is no more. Here's why, and what could happen to this year's races without one.
OFFSEASON QUESTIONS
Will the disappointing Giants chase Aaron Judge? The No. 1 offseason question for each eliminated team
October isn't in the cards, but there's still plenty of work to do. Here's what each non-playoff team needs to ask itself first.
MLB'S TOM BRADY?
'I'm trying to catch Tom Brady': How Terrance Gore's unusual career got him three rings ... and counting
The Mets' designated speedster has zero career home runs and just a single RBI. But he's always needed in October.
DODGERS' LEGACY
'The golden age of Dodger baseball'? L.A. sets franchise wins record -- again -- but has just one ring
Since 2019, the Dodgers have more than 350 wins -- but just one World Series title. What does that mean for their legacy?
Top Headlines
- White Sox's La Russa steps down due to health
- Severino tosses 7 innings of no-hit ball for Yanks
- Pujols stays on roll with career homer No. 703
- Showalter: No Marte for Mets' final three games
- Gallegos 'so happy' after deal reached with Cards
- J-Rod off IL as M's regular season winds down
- One question for each eliminated team
Customize ESPN
Donate To Red Cross
Thousands affected by Hurricane Ian urgently need support
If you would like to help, please visit redcross.org/espn to help the Red Cross respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
Best of ESPN+
Your squad isn't going to the 2022 MLB playoffs? The No. 1 offseason question for each eliminated team
October isn't in the cards, but there's still plenty of work to do. Here's what each non-playoff team needs to ask itself first.
$300 million? $375 million!? We asked MLB insiders what Aaron Judge's career year means for his free agent value
In May, we wrote that Aaron Judge was going to get P.A.I.D. this winter. But even we had no idea where his 2022 season was going to go from there.
Trending Now
Tracking New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's chase for 62 home runs
With seven games remaining, Aaron Judge has 61 home runs and needs only one to break Roger Maris' American League record. Keep up with his chase for 62 here.
2022 MLB playoffs: Clinching scenarios, bracket and schedule
The race to reach October is on. Here's the latest on which teams will be playing in the postseason.
Here's how Albert Pujols hit his way to 700 home runs
Albert Pujols joins MLB royalty as the newest member of the 700-home-run club. Here is how he hit his way to the remarkable feat.
Stream MLB on ESPN+
Watch live games all season long
Stream more than 180 out-of-market games over the course of the regular season with your ESPN+ subscription.