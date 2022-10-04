Customize ESPN

TOP HEADLINES

'HE JUST KEEPS SHAKING HIS HEAD NO'

Severino not thrilled with Boone after being pulled from no-no through 7

2h
0:31

MONDAY'S BEST HITS

Albert Pujols stays red-hot with 703rd career homer

34m
0:57

Giancarlo Stanton absolutely unloads on 457-foot homer

2h
0:35

MLB SCOREBOARD

MONDAY'S GAMES

See All

CANDIDATES TO CONSIDER

The top candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager

There will be a change in the dugout on the Southside. Here are the best fits for the job.

3hJesse Rogers
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

CLOSING IN ON OCTOBER

MLB playoff tracker: Who can clinch next, key series and current playoff bracket

The race to reach October is on. Here's the latest on which teams will be playing in the postseason.

1dESPN.com
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Wait, MLB tiebreaker games are gone? Here's what the rule change means for this season

Game 163 is no more. Here's why, and what could happen to this year's races without one.

14dJesse Rogers

Top Headlines

Favorites

Fantasy

Customize ESPN

Best of ESPN+

Trending Now

Stream MLB on ESPN+