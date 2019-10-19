I asked Aaron Boone if this season would be a failure if the Yankees don't make it to the World Series, he understandably hated the question, but gave a great answer: "Putting a label, success, fail, all that, I don't really have time for it, honestly. We've got to go get a win tonight and that's the focus. I'm proud to go compete with those guys every day. I reject it a little bit but I don't really get caught up in the question, either. It's full steam ahead, let's go.”