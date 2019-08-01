Win Probability 52.1%
|DEN
|ATL
ATL 52.1%
DEN
7
ATL
7
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DEN89
- 137ATL
Turnovers
- DEN2
- 0ATL
Possession17:0112:59DENATL
1st Downs
- DEN9
- 12ATL
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Broncos
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Falcons
|0
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|DEN
|ATL
TD
8:50
Khalfani Muhammad 3 Yard Rush, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-C.Wadman.
8 plays, 51 yards, 4:04
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|DEN
|ATL
TD
0:21
Brian Hill Pass From Kurt Benkert for 1 Yard Giorgio Tavecchio Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, -28 yards, 0:22
|7
|6
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NFL News
Thomas is trying to earn 'every penny' of $100M contract
Michael Thomas admits he won't be complacent in his performance after signing a record-breaking contract for wide receivers.
Murray unfazed by hype: 'I don't feel pressure'
Despite the hype and expectations that come with being the No. 1 overall draft pick, Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray insists, "I don't feel pressure."
Report: Mathieu extortion case charge dropped
Federal prosecutors reportedly dropped an extortion charge against a family member of Tyrann Mathieu, who was attempting to get the Chiefs safety to pay him $5 million.
Is it a big deal for Mayfield to yell at his teammates?
Bomani Jones explains that Baker Mayfield needs to perform exceptionally well during the season to gain enough respect to be able to yell at his teammates.
Broncos' Fangio coaches despite kidney stone
Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio spent a good part of Thursday in a Cleveland hospital dealing with a kidney stone, sources told ESPN, but he was able to coach in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.
Seahawks' Collier out weeks with 'rare sprain'
L.J. Collier was expected to provide some immediate help to a Seahawks defensive line that lost Frank Clark via trade and will be without Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season due to a suspension.