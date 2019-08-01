Win Probability 52.1%

DEN
ATL
ATL 52.1%

DEN

7

ATL

7

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DEN89
    • 137ATL

  • Turnovers

    • DEN2
    • 0ATL

  • Possession

    DENATL
    17:0112:59

  • 1st Downs

    • DEN9
    • 12ATL

Game Information

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Coverage: NBC
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
  • Canton, OH 44702
  • 75°
  • Line: DEN -2.5
  • Over/Under: 25
Capacity: 23,000

HALFTIME

Last Play:
WIN %: 52.1
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Broncos7007
Falcons0707
first QuarterDENATL
TD
8:50
Khalfani Muhammad 3 Yard Rush, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-C.Wadman.
8 plays, 51 yards, 4:04
70
second QuarterDENATL
TD
0:21
Brian Hill Pass From Kurt Benkert for 1 Yard Giorgio Tavecchio Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, -28 yards, 0:22
76
