Win Probability 94.8%
|PIT
|NE
NE 94.8%
PIT
0
NE
20
2nd & Goal at NE 4
(11:11) (Shotgun) J.Samuels right end to NE 1 for 3 yards (J.Collins, S.Gilmore).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT154
- 275NE
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 0NE
Possession17:1516:34PITNE
1st Downs
- PIT7
- 15NE
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patriots
|7
|13
|0
|20
|first Quarter
|PIT
|NE
TD
4:46
Josh Gordon Pass From Tom Brady for 20 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
7 plays, 82 yards, 3:08
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|PIT
|NE
FG
11:52
Stephen Gostkowski Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 55 yards, 5:24
|0
|10
TD
3:49
Phillip Dorsett Pass From Tom Brady for 25 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
6 plays, 80 yards, 3:09
|0
|17
FG
0:21
Stephen Gostkowski Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 30 yards, 1:40
|0
|20
2019 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|10
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|43
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|21
2019 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|59
