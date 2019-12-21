Win Probability 85%

BUF
NE
NE 85%

BUF

3

NE

10

2nd & 9 at BUF 26

(4:25) (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to BUF 29 for 3 yards (J.Jackson).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BUF46
    • 193NE

  • Turnovers

    • BUF0
    • 1NE

  • Possession

    BUFNE
    18:536:42

  • 1st Downs

    • BUF3
    • 12NE

Game Information

Gillette Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • Foxboro, MA 02035
  • 33°
  • Line: NE -6.5
  • Over/Under: 39
Capacity: 65,878
Down:3rd & 6
Ball on:BUF 29
Drive:2 plays, 4 yds2 plays, 4 yards, 0:39
BUF NE 50 20 20 BUF NE 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 9 at BUF 26
WIN %: 85
(4:25) (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to BUF 29 for 3 yards (J.Jackson).

Isaiah McKenzieBUF, WR, #19

1REC
3YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NFL1234T
Bills303
Patriots7310
first QuarterBUFNE
FG
9:15
Stephen Hauschka Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 14 yards, 3:15
30
TD
1:50
Matt LaCosse Pass From Tom Brady for 8 Yrds Nick Folk Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 7:26
37
second QuarterBUFNE
FG
5:04
Nick Folk Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
17 plays, 81 yards, 8:58
310
