Win Probability 85%
|BUF
|NE
NE 85%
BUF
3
NE
10
2nd & 9 at BUF 26
(4:25) (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to BUF 29 for 3 yards (J.Jackson).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF46
- 193NE
Turnovers
- BUF0
- 1NE
Possession18:536:42BUFNE
1st Downs
- BUF3
- 12NE
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|3
|0
|3
|Patriots
|7
|3
|10
|first Quarter
|BUF
|NE
FG
9:15
Stephen Hauschka Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 14 yards, 3:15
|3
|0
TD
1:50
Matt LaCosse Pass From Tom Brady for 8 Yrds Nick Folk Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 7:26
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|BUF
|NE
FG
5:04
Nick Folk Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
17 plays, 81 yards, 8:58
|3
|10
2019 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|372
|181
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|291
|222
|New York
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|247
|343
|Miami
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|241
|435
NFL News
The Nat Coombs Column: A guide to the festive playoff race
Nat Coombs navigates us through the relentless NFL action over the festive period and assesses the unmissable matches.
Jameis: When I don't turn the football over, I'll be a great QB
Jameis Winston asserts his primary focus in games is to not turnover the football and says he will be a great quarterback once he achieves that.
Texans win AFC South title with victory over Bucs
Bradley Roby returned one of Jameis Winston’s four interceptions for a touchdown and Ka’imi Fairburn snapped a fourth-quarter tie with his third field goal Saturday, lifting the Houston Texans to a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their...
Arians: We can't have that many picks
Bruce Arians reacts to Jameis Winston's 4-interception game and disputes the report that the team has already decided to bring him back next year.
Jameis Winston's four interception doom Buccaneers
Winston threw his final interception as the Bucs were driving in the fourth quarter, leaving his future in Tampa Bay in question.
Jameis' 4th INT of the day ices it for the Texans
Jameis Winston tosses his fourth interception of the game, sealing the game for the Texans.