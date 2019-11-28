Matchup Predictor
PickCenter
|TeamRankings
|numberFire
|Spread Consensus Pick
|Spread
|Money Line
|O/U
|
|--
|--
|--
|-5.5
|-250
|37
|
|--
|--
|+5.5
|+210
|
|
|--
|TeamRankings
|--
|--
|numberFire
|--
|Spread Consensus Pick --
|-5.5
|Spread
|+5.5
|-250
|Money Line
|+210
|Over/Under 37
Bears (-5.5) at Lions
Spears: This will be a breakout game for Mack
Bears-Lions Preview
Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been erratic this season, and he recently had a minor injury issue.
Season Leaders
Passing Yards
Rushing Yards
Receiving Yards
Injury Report
|NAME, POS
|STATUS
|DATE
|Danny Trevathan, LB
|Out
|Bobby Massie, OT
|Out
|Adam Shaheen, TE
|Out
|Taylor Gabriel, WR
|Out
|Sherrick McManis, CB
|Out
|NAME, POS
|STATUS
|DATE
|Beau Benzschawel, G
|Out
|Rashaan Melvin, CB
|Out
|Mike Jackson, CB
|Out
|Matthew Stafford, QB
|Out
|Damon Harrison Sr., DT
|Out
Team Stats
|Points Per Game
|17.1
|23.6
|Points Allowed Per Game
|17.1
|26.5
|Total Yards
|287.0
|395.1
|Yards Passing
|208.5
|289.5
|Yards Rushing
|78.5
|105.6
|Yards Allowed
|333.4
|409.8
|Pass Yards Allowed
|236.5
|289.1
|Rush Yards Allowed
|96.8
|120.7
Find Tickets
- Lions vs BearsFord Field -Tickets as low as $81
- Buy Lions tickets with VividSeats
- Other Games
NFL News
The five NFL games you must watch in December
Play-off places at stake, jobs on the line. The NFL's December schedule throws up a host of compelling match ups to look out for as the end of the regular season looms.
Stephen A: Jerry Jones is getting impatient with Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman discuss the timing of Jerry Jones putting pressure on head coach Jason Garrett for the Cowboys to perform to their potential.
Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) out Sunday against Titans
The Colts will be without leading receiver T.Y. Hilton for Sunday's key AFC South game against the Titans, general manager Chris Ballard announced Thursday.
Saints (-7) at Falcons
New Orleans seeks revenge against Atlanta after suffering the NFL season's biggest upset earlier this year against the Falcons.
Bills at Cowboys (-6.5)
Recent Thanksgiving history favors the Cowboys but Buffalo has rewarded bettors this season while playing on the road.
Spears: Stop comparing Jackson to any other NFL player
Marcus Spears describes Lamar Jackson as a "transcendent talent" that has never been seen in the NFL before.