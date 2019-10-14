Win Probability 93%
|PIT
|LAC
PIT 93%
PIT
21
LAC
0
1st & 10 at PIT 49
(2:58) (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass deep left to M.Williams to PIT 29 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT130
- 119LAC
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 2LAC
Possession11:4815:14PITLAC
1st Downs
- PIT9
- 7LAC
Game Information
- Carson, CA
- Line: LAC -6.0
- Over/Under: 43
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|14
|7
|21
|Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|PIT
|LAC
TD
11:01
Devin Bush 9 Yrd Fumble Recovery Chris Boswell Made Ex. Pt
2 plays, -12 yards, 0:15
|7
|0
TD
4:29
James Conner 12 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
7 plays, 40 yards, 4:23
|14
|0
|second Quarter
|PIT
|LAC
TD
6:34
James Conner Pass From Devlin Hodges for 26 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
14 plays, 86 yards, 9:09
|21
|0
2019 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|184
|140
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|120
|154
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|99
|114
|Cincinnati
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|97
|159
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|172
|144
|Oakland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|123
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|94
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|106
|106
