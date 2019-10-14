Win Probability 93%

21

LAC

0

1st & 10 at PIT 49

(2:58) (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass deep left to M.Williams to PIT 29 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PIT130
    • 119LAC

  • Turnovers

    • PIT0
    • 2LAC

  • Possession

    PITLAC
    11:4815:14

  • 1st Downs

    • PIT9
    • 7LAC

Game Information

Dignity Health Sports Park
Coverage: NBC
Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Carson, CA
  • Line: LAC -6.0
  • Over/Under: 43
Capacity: 27,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:PIT 29
Drive:8 plays, 57 yds8 plays, 57 yards, 3:36
Last Play: 1st & 10 at PIT 49
WIN %: 93
(2:58) (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass deep left to M.Williams to PIT 29 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).

Mike WilliamsLAC, WR, #81

3REC
48YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Steelers14721
Chargers000
first QuarterPITLAC
TD
11:01
Devin Bush 9 Yrd Fumble Recovery Chris Boswell Made Ex. Pt
2 plays, -12 yards, 0:15
70
TD
4:29
James Conner 12 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
7 plays, 40 yards, 4:23
140
second QuarterPITLAC
TD
6:34
James Conner Pass From Devlin Hodges for 26 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
14 plays, 86 yards, 9:09
210
