From developments on the offensive line to the playcaller to running back, Minnesota has a big to-do list to focus on in 2020.

Richard Sherman says he shows up in the big games and is tired of the people making excuses as to why he's great.

Kirk Cousins says he is not focused on contract talks but reiterates his love for the Vikings organization as a whole.

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the centennial class of 2020.

A look at the starting quarterback positions up for grabs, and why Tom Brady and Drew Brees should get new deals.

(8:02) (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass deep middle intended for M.Andrews INTERCEPTED by K.Byard at TEN 19. K.Byard pushed ob at 50 for 31 yards (L.Jackson). PENALTY on BLT-L.Jackson, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at 50.

