Win Probability 74%
|TEN
|BAL
BAL 74%
TEN
0
BAL
0
2nd & 10 at TEN 36
(8:02) (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass deep middle intended for M.Andrews INTERCEPTED by K.Byard at TEN 19. K.Byard pushed ob at 50 for 31 yards (L.Jackson). PENALTY on BLT-L.Jackson, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at 50.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN20
- 44BAL
Turnovers
- TEN0
- 1BAL
Possession3:533:18TENBAL
1st Downs
- TEN1
- 3BAL
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|0
|0
|Ravens
|0
|0
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|378
|385
|Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|402
|331
|Indianapolis
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|361
|373
|Jacksonville
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|300
|397
2019 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|531
|282
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|289
|303
|Cleveland
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|335
|393
|Cincinnati
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|279
|420
