Win Probability 74%

TEN
BAL
BAL 74%

TEN

0

BAL

0

2nd & 10 at TEN 36

(8:02) (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass deep middle intended for M.Andrews INTERCEPTED by K.Byard at TEN 19. K.Byard pushed ob at 50 for 31 yards (L.Jackson). PENALTY on BLT-L.Jackson, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at 50.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEN20
    • 44BAL

  • Turnovers

    • TEN0
    • 1BAL

  • Possession

    TENBAL
    3:533:18

  • 1st Downs

    • TEN1
    • 3BAL

Game Information

M&T Bank Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Baltimore, MD 21230
  • 68°
  • Line: BAL -10.0
  • Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 71,008
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:BAL 35
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
TEN BAL 50 20 20 TEN BAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 10 at TEN 36
WIN %: 74
(8:02) (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass deep middle intended for M.Andrews INTERCEPTED by K.Byard at TEN 19. K.Byard pushed ob at 50 for 31 yards (L.Jackson). PENALTY on BLT-L.Jackson, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at 50.

Kevin ByardTEN, S, #31

3TOT
0SACKS
1INT
Data is currently unavailable.