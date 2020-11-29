Win Probability 57.3%
|TEN
|IND
TEN 57.3%
TEN
7
IND
0
1st & 10 at TEN 29
(4:46) J.Wilkins up the middle to TEN 26 for 3 yards (J.Crawford, M.Dickerson).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN75
- 49IND
Turnovers
- TEN0
- 0IND
Possession4:265:48TENIND
1st Downs
- TEN5
- 3IND
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|7
|7
|Colts
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|TEN
|IND
TD
9:12
Derrick Henry 12 Yard Rush Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:48
|7
|0
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|276
|208
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|279
|259
|Houston
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|268
|297
|Jacksonville
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|202
|298
