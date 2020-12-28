Win Probability 89.4%
|TEN
|GB
GB 89.4%
TEN
0
GB
12
1st & 10 at TEN 34
(13:30) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN39
- 135GB
Turnovers
- TEN1
- 0GB
Possession11:015:29TENGB
1st Downs
- TEN2
- 10GB
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Packers
|6
|6
|12
|first Quarter
|TEN
|GB
TD
9:55
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 5 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
8 plays, 60 yards, 5:05
|0
|6
|second Quarter
|TEN
|GB
TD
14:54
Equanimeous St. Brown Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 21 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Jones rushes right guard. ATTEMPT FAILS.
10 plays, 80 yards, 5:56
|0
|12
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|436
|361
|Indianapolis
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|423
|348
|Houston
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|346
|423
|Jacksonville
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|292
|464
2020 NFC North Standings
