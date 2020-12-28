Win Probability 89.4%

TEN
GB
GB 89.4%

TEN

0

GB

12

1st & 10 at TEN 34

(13:30) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEN39
    • 135GB

  • Turnovers

    • TEN1
    • 0GB

  • Possession

    TENGB
    11:015:29

  • 1st Downs

    • TEN2
    • 10GB

Game Information

Lambeau Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Green Bay, WI 54304
  • 27°
  • Line: GB -3.0
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 81,441
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:TEN 34
Drive:1 play, 0 yds1 play, 0 yards, 0:00
TEN GB 50 20 20 TEN GB 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at TEN 34
WIN %: 89.4
(13:30) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.

Aaron JonesGB, RB, #33

3CAR
20YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Titans000
Packers6612
first QuarterTENGB
TD
9:55
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 5 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
8 plays, 60 yards, 5:05
06
second QuarterTENGB
TD
14:54
Equanimeous St. Brown Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 21 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Jones rushes right guard. ATTEMPT FAILS.
10 plays, 80 yards, 5:56
012
Data is currently unavailable.