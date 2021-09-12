Win Probability 69%
|PIT
|BUF
BUF 69%
PIT
0
BUF
3
3rd & 1 at BUF 46
(2:59) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs (C.Sutton). Flea-flicker, original handoff to D.Singletary before pitch back to J.Allen.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT27
- 67BUF
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 0BUF
Possession7:514:10PITBUF
1st Downs
- PIT1
- 3BUF
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|0
|Bills
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|PIT
|BUF
FG
13:34
Tyler Bass Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 5 yards, 1:30
|0
|3
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
