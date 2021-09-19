Win Probability 99.9%

LV
PIT
LV 99.9%

LV

26

PIT

17

4th & 5 at PIT 27

(:24) D.Carlson 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LV425
    • 320PIT

  • Turnovers

    • LV0
    • 1PIT

  • Possession

    LVPIT
    25:1834:22

  • 1st Downs

    • LV22
    • 16PIT

Game Information

Heinz Field
Coverage: CBS
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • 83°
Capacity: 68,400

Field Goal

Last Play: 4th & 5 at PIT 27
WIN %: 99.9
(:24) D.Carlson 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.

Daniel CarlsonLV, PK, #2

Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Raiders3671026
Steelers0701017
first QuarterLVPIT
FG
3:10
Daniel Carlson Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 12 yards, 2:34
30
second QuarterLVPIT
FG
9:34
Daniel Carlson Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 47 yards, 3:58
60
TD
6:25
JuJu Smith-Schuster 3 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:09
67
FG
0:02
Daniel Carlson Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 53 yards, 6:23
97
third QuarterLVPIT
TD
5:02
Foster Moreau Pass From Derek Carr for 9 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
7 plays, 82 yards, 4:09
167
fourth QuarterLVPIT
TD
11:15
Najee Harris Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 25 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.
5 plays, 80 yards, 1:41
1614
TD
9:35
Henry Ruggs III Pass From Derek Carr for 61 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:40
2314
FG
3:42
Chris Boswell Made 56 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 30 yards, 2:09
2317
FG
0:20
Daniel Carlson Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 46 yards, 3:22
2617
