Game Leaders
Passing Yards
D. Carr28-37, 382 YDS, 2 TD
B. Roethlisberger26-39, 284 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT
Receiving Yards
H. Ruggs III5 REC, 113 YDS, 1 TD
D. Johnson8 REC, 94 YDS
|LV
|PIT
LV
26
PIT
17
4th & 5 at PIT 27
(:24) D.Carlson 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
Field Goal
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raiders
|3
|6
|7
|10
|26
|Steelers
|0
|7
|0
|10
|17
|first Quarter
|LV
|PIT
FG
3:10
Daniel Carlson Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 12 yards, 2:34
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|LV
|PIT
FG
9:34
Daniel Carlson Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 47 yards, 3:58
|6
|0
TD
6:25
JuJu Smith-Schuster 3 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:09
|6
|7
FG
0:02
Daniel Carlson Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 53 yards, 6:23
|9
|7
|third Quarter
|LV
|PIT
TD
5:02
Foster Moreau Pass From Derek Carr for 9 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
7 plays, 82 yards, 4:09
|16
|7
|fourth Quarter
|LV
|PIT
TD
11:15
Najee Harris Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 25 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.
5 plays, 80 yards, 1:41
|16
|14
TD
9:35
Henry Ruggs III Pass From Derek Carr for 61 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:40
|23
|14
FG
3:42
Chris Boswell Made 56 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 30 yards, 2:09
|23
|17
FG
0:20
Daniel Carlson Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 46 yards, 3:22
|26
|17
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|27
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|13
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|54
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|44
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|33
