Win Probability 53.2%
|GB
|CIN
GB 53.2%
GB
16
CIN
14
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB239
- 142CIN
Turnovers
- GB1
- 0CIN
Possession13:0116:59GBCIN
1st Downs
- GB13
- 6CIN
HALFTIME
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|0
|16
|16
|Bengals
|7
|7
|14
|first Quarter
|GB
|CIN
TD
1:15
Samaje Perine Pass From Joe Burrow for 4 Yrds, E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
10 plays, 51 yards, 4:58
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|GB
|CIN
TD
11:56
AJ Dillon Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 12 Yrds Mason Crosby Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:26
|6
|7
FG
7:29
Mason Crosby Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 36 yards, 2:20
|9
|7
TD
1:07
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 5 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
9 plays, 81 yards, 4:48
|16
|7
TD
0:36
Ja'Marr Chase Pass From Joe Burrow for 70 Yrds, E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:31
|16
|14
2021 NFC North Standings
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|92
|75
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|105
|92
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|100
|67
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|93
