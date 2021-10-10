Win Probability 53.2%

GB
CIN
GB 53.2%

GB

16

CIN

14

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB239
    • 142CIN

  • Turnovers

    • GB1
    • 0CIN

  • Possession

    GBCIN
    13:0116:59

  • 1st Downs

    • GB13
    • 6CIN

Game Information

Paul Brown Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • 81°
Capacity: 65,515

HALFTIME

GB CIN 50 20 20 GB CIN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 53.2
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Packers01616
Bengals7714
first QuarterGBCIN
TD
1:15
Samaje Perine Pass From Joe Burrow for 4 Yrds, E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
10 plays, 51 yards, 4:58
07
second QuarterGBCIN
TD
11:56
AJ Dillon Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 12 Yrds Mason Crosby Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:26
67
FG
7:29
Mason Crosby Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 36 yards, 2:20
97
TD
1:07
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 5 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
9 plays, 81 yards, 4:48
167
TD
0:36
Ja'Marr Chase Pass From Joe Burrow for 70 Yrds, E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:31
1614
Data is currently unavailable.