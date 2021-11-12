Win Probability 59.1%
|BAL
|MIA
BAL 59.1%
BAL
3
MIA
3
1st & 10 at BAL 27
(1:47) (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown pushed ob at BLT 38 for 11 yards (J.Coleman).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL126
- 84MIA
Turnovers
- BAL0
- 0MIA
Possession12:4015:33BALMIA
1st Downs
- BAL8
- 5MIA
|FOX/NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|3
|0
|3
|Dolphins
|0
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|BAL
|MIA
FG
9:52
Justin Tucker Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 47 yards, 5:12
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|BAL
|MIA
FG
6:21
Jason Sanders Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 46 yards, 5:14
|3
|3
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|221
|195
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|161
|169
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|196
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|235
|118
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|230
|170
|New York
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|144
|251
|Miami
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|155
|242
