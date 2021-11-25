Win Probability 96.9%
|BUF
|NO
BUF 96.9%
BUF
17
NO
0
4th & 6 at NO 18
(7:21) B.Gillikin punts 44 yards to BUF 38, Center-Z.Wood. M.Stevenson MUFFS catch, and recovers at BUF 38. M.Stevenson to BUF 47 for 9 yards (Z.Baun).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF232
- 68NO
Turnovers
- BUF2
- 0NO
Possession13:4024:10BUFNO
1st Downs
- BUF16
- 4NO
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|7
|3
|7
|17
|Saints
|0
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|BUF
|NO
TD
7:15
Dawson Knox Pass From Josh Allen for 7 Yrds Tyler Bass Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 65 yards, 5:54
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|BUF
|NO
FG
8:50
Tyler Bass Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 38 yards, 4:00
|10
|0
|third Quarter
|BUF
|NO
TD
8:54
Stefon Diggs Pass From Josh Allen for 5 Yrds Tyler Bass Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:12
|17
|0
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|300
|177
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|295
|176
|Miami
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|201
|269
|New York
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|178
|320
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|309
|222
|New Orleans
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|251
|218
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|226
|220
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|178
|288
