Win Probability 96.9%

BUF
NO
BUF 96.9%

BUF

17

NO

0

4th & 6 at NO 18

(7:21) B.Gillikin punts 44 yards to BUF 38, Center-Z.Wood. M.Stevenson MUFFS catch, and recovers at BUF 38. M.Stevenson to BUF 47 for 9 yards (Z.Baun).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BUF232
    • 68NO

  • Turnovers

    • BUF2
    • 0NO

  • Possession

    BUFNO
    13:4024:10

  • 1st Downs

    • BUF16
    • 4NO

Game Information

Caesars Superdome
Coverage: NBC
  • New Orleans, LA 70112
  • 70°
Capacity: 73,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:BUF 47
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
BUF NO 50 20 20 BUF NO 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 6 at NO 18
WIN %: 96.9
(7:21) B.Gillikin punts 44 yards to BUF 38, Center-Z.Wood. M.Stevenson MUFFS catch, and recovers at BUF 38. M.Stevenson to BUF 47 for 9 yards (Z.Baun).

Zack BaunNO, LB, #53

2TOT
0SACKS
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Bills73717
Saints0000
first QuarterBUFNO
TD
7:15
Dawson Knox Pass From Josh Allen for 7 Yrds Tyler Bass Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 65 yards, 5:54
70
second QuarterBUFNO
FG
8:50
Tyler Bass Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 38 yards, 4:00
100
third QuarterBUFNO
TD
8:54
Stefon Diggs Pass From Josh Allen for 5 Yrds Tyler Bass Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:12
170
Data is currently unavailable.