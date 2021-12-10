Win Probability 92.4%
|PIT
|MIN
MIN 92.4%
PIT
0
MIN
16
2nd & 10 at MIN 40
(7:35) (Shotgun) D.Cook left end to MIN 49 for 9 yards (Te.Edmunds).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT34
- 240MIN
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 0MIN
Possession10:3011:55PITMIN
1st Downs
- PIT3
- 11MIN
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Minneapolis, MN
32°
- Line: MIN -3.5
- Over/Under: 45.0
|FOX/NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|Vikings
|6
|10
|16
|first Quarter
|PIT
|MIN
TD
3:31
Justin Jefferson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 14 Yrds, G.Joseph extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-J.Berry.
5 plays, 61 yards, 2:01
|0
|6
|second Quarter
|PIT
|MIN
FG
14:47
Greg Joseph Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 37 yards, 2:02
|0
|9
TD
9:55
Dalvin Cook 29 Yard Rush, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-J.Berry.
5 plays, 78 yards, 3:06
|0
|16
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|282
|260
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|331
|267
|Pittsburgh
|6
|5
|1
|.542
|244
|286
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
2021 NFC North Standings
